Open Menu

Shaquille O’Neal trades big Florida home for smaller Texas one

NBA Hall-of-Famer buys in Dallas area

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 26, 2022 02:37 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(James Davis of Better Angle Media)

Comparatively, he’s moving to a Shaq.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who earlier this year sold his 35,000 square-foot mega-mansion in Florida after three years on the market, could be landing in a much smaller, five-bedroom, six-bath estate in the suburbs of Dallas.

The New York Post is reporting the Hall-of-Famer most likely dunked down more than $1.244 million asking price for the home in Carrollton, considering how quickly it came and went from the seller’s market in the area.

The 5,200-square-foot home has a study with a tiered ceiling, built-in shelves and a fireplace as well as a kitchen and breakfast room that opens to the great room with a high ceiling, gas fireplace and a wall of windows with views of the in-ground pool in the backyard. On top of that, there is a small movie theater and a main suite with a sitting area and oversized bathroom, according to the report.

Along with the pool, outdoor amenities include a spa, a rock waterfall and an awning-covered patio.

By comparison, the Orlando home — with 700 feet of lake frontage and a dock with two slips — had 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and came with a full-sized basketball court with bleachers. It also has a wine storage room, three fireplaces, a 95-foot-long swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. And there’s plenty of parking: The garage has room for 17 vehicles.

O’Neal bought the Florida home for $4 million in 1993, his rookie year with the Orlando Magic.

The 7-foot-1-inch Newark, New Jersey-born O’Neal, 50, is considered one of the greatest centers in NBA history, playing for six teams during a 19-year career in which he racked up nearly 29,000 points and more than 13,000 rebounds. He won three consecutive NBA Championships with the Lakers between 2000 and 2002, and won a fourth championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

A 15-time All-Star, he picked up an MVP award in 2000.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateDallasnbaResidential Real EstateTexas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Southern California wildfires (Credit: Getty Images)
    Flame off: Country’s first “wildfire-prepared” home is completed
    Flame off: Country’s first “wildfire-prepared” home is completed
    Island Sotheby’s International Realty agent Dan Omer and Hana Ranch in Maui (Sotheby's International Realty)
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    The ranch home built by Johnny Cash. (Douglas Elliman Realty)
    Home built by Johnny Cash on the market for $1.8M
    Home built by Johnny Cash on the market for $1.8M
    Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno and the Rhinebeck horse farm (Hudson Modern, Getty)
    Rhinebeck farm once owned by mob boss lists for $1.5M
    Rhinebeck farm once owned by mob boss lists for $1.5M
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Some 40 million US homes at risk from extreme 2022 weather
    Some 40 million US homes at risk from extreme 2022 weather
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.