Comparatively, he’s moving to a Shaq.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who earlier this year sold his 35,000 square-foot mega-mansion in Florida after three years on the market, could be landing in a much smaller, five-bedroom, six-bath estate in the suburbs of Dallas.

The New York Post is reporting the Hall-of-Famer most likely dunked down more than $1.244 million asking price for the home in Carrollton, considering how quickly it came and went from the seller’s market in the area.

The 5,200-square-foot home has a study with a tiered ceiling, built-in shelves and a fireplace as well as a kitchen and breakfast room that opens to the great room with a high ceiling, gas fireplace and a wall of windows with views of the in-ground pool in the backyard. On top of that, there is a small movie theater and a main suite with a sitting area and oversized bathroom, according to the report.

Along with the pool, outdoor amenities include a spa, a rock waterfall and an awning-covered patio.

By comparison, the Orlando home — with 700 feet of lake frontage and a dock with two slips — had 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and came with a full-sized basketball court with bleachers. It also has a wine storage room, three fireplaces, a 95-foot-long swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. And there’s plenty of parking: The garage has room for 17 vehicles.

O’Neal bought the Florida home for $4 million in 1993, his rookie year with the Orlando Magic.

The 7-foot-1-inch Newark, New Jersey-born O’Neal, 50, is considered one of the greatest centers in NBA history, playing for six teams during a 19-year career in which he racked up nearly 29,000 points and more than 13,000 rebounds. He won three consecutive NBA Championships with the Lakers between 2000 and 2002, and won a fourth championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

A 15-time All-Star, he picked up an MVP award in 2000.

