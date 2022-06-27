Open Menu

Rudin gets $415M refi for 3 Times Square makeover

JPMorgan-led funding will go toward amenities, leasing efforts

New York /
Jun.June 27, 2022 03:00 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty Images, 3 Times Square, iStock)

Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty Images, 3 Times Square, iStock)

The Rudin family secured a major financing deal for its renovation of 3 Times Square.

A group of lenders led by JPMorgan provided the $415 million refinancing, which Rudin Management will use to continue renovating the 30-story, 885,000-square-foot Midtown office tower, which it co-owns with Thomson Reuters. The New York Post was first to report the deal.

Bank of America and M&T Bank also took positions in the three-year, floating-rate loan, which comes with options for two one-year extensions.

Rudin said it would use the cash to redesign the tower’s lobby, modernize the structure’s elevator and entry systems, build new amenities including a fitness center, dining area and conference space and erect a large electronic billboard on the tower’s exterior. Funding will also go toward leasing efforts, the firm said.

In 2020, Rudin tapped FXCollaborative, the architecture firm that originally designed the building two decades ago, for a $25 million makeover.

Plans for the renovations emerged last year as Rudin prepared for the departure of tenants including Bank of Montreal and FTI Consulting, leaving the building mostly unoccupied. The firm tapped Cushman & Wakefield to market the revamped tower’s office space. Thomson Reuters was reportedly soliciting interest in its 50 percent stake in the property in late 2020.

Earlier this year, Rudin signed Touro College to a 245,000-square-foot lease. Seven of the university’s schools will occupy the building’s third through ninth floors, as well as parts of the ground and second floors. The university’s students, faculty and staff will have their own entrance and lobby.

The tower originally opened in 2001 as the North American headquarters for Reuters Group.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateManhattanmidtown manhattanReal Estate LoansrefinancingRudin Management

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Bidding wars proliferate in rental market
    Bidding wars proliferate in rental market
    From left: Cushman & Wakefield chairman Brett White and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin (Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark, iStock)
    Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report
    Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report
    Saratoga County Homestead (Facebook, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Dilapidated New York tuberculosis hospital, vacant since 1973, hits the market
    Dilapidated New York tuberculosis hospital, vacant since 1973, hits the market
    From left: Alice Technologies founder and CEO René Morkos; Join CEO Andrew Zukoski (LinkedIn/René Morkos, LinkedIn/ Andrew Zukoski, iStock)
    Construction tech startups Alice, Join score new commitments
    Construction tech startups Alice, Join score new commitments
    Yelp's Jeremy Stoppelman, Remote Work
    Yelp shuttering NYC, Chicago offices after eyeing subleases for remote
    Yelp shuttering NYC, Chicago offices after eyeing subleases for remote
    A photo illustration of the Ram's Head Inn at 107 South Ram Island Drive in Shelter Island Heights (LoopNet, iStock)
    On the dock-et: Shelter Island inn owner sues town
    On the dock-et: Shelter Island inn owner sues town
    Carl Icahn and Rialto Capital’s Adam Singer (Getty Images. Rialto Capital, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Carl Icahn goes to war against Rialto, CMBS servicers
    Carl Icahn goes to war against Rialto, CMBS servicers
    From left: Brookfield’s Brian Kingston and Hospitality Investors Trust's Jonathan P. Mehlman with Hilton Garden Inn Monterey (Brookfield, Hospitality Investors, Hilton)
    Brookfield hotel REIT sues insurers for denying pandemic claims
    Brookfield hotel REIT sues insurers for denying pandemic claims
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.