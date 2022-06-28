Open Menu

Black Spruce, Orbach strike $1.8B NYC multifamily deal

Developers pick up 1,700-unit UES portfolio developed by Sheldon Solow

New York /
Jun.June 28, 2022 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions' Meyer Orbach and One East River Place (Orbach Housing, Google Maps)

Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions’ Meyer Orbach and One East River Place (Orbach Housing, Google Maps)

Rising interest rates and a looming recession weren’t enough to deter Josh Gotlib’s Black Spruce Management from the city’s biggest multifamily deal since the start of the pandemic.

Black Spruce and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions have agreed to buy a six-building Upper East Side apartment portfolio for $1.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The buildings, which were not identified apart from 1 East River Place on East 72nd Street, comprise approximately 1,700 units, meaning the deal will cost Black Spruce and Orbach more than $1 million per apartment.

The doorman buildings were built by the late Sheldon Solow, whose company is now being run by his son, Stefan Soloviev. Soloviev Group owns seven rental buildings in the neighborhood altogether, according to its website. Black Spruce and Orbach reportedly beat out other bidders for the portfolio, which is expected to produce initial return rates between 3 and 5 percent, the Journal reported.

Black Spruce and Orbach did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Real Deal.

The units are mostly market-rate; 15 percent of the units are rent-regulated. One-bedroom units across the portfolio have asking rents ranging between $3,900 and $7,000 per month.

Black Spruce owns more than 4,000 units in the New York City area alone, while Orbach boasts roughly 6,000 units across the country. The two real estate companies are not strangers.

Read more

The pair are buying the American Copper Buildings in Murray Hill for a reported $837 million, aided by $675 million in acquisition financing from JPMorgan. The luxury apartment towers are being sold by Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group and the Baupost Group.

The firms have also traded buildings in the past. In November 2020, Black Spruce bought a 48-building portfolio comprising about 675 units in Harlem and the Upper West Side from Orbach for about $200 million, or roughly $300,000 per unit.

The firms are looking to capitalize on Manhattan’s scorching rental market. The median rent in the borough has set records for six consecutive months, crossing the $4,000-per-month threshold for the first time in May, according to a report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

Last month, less than 1.8 percent of the borough’s rental stock was available to lease.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Black Spruce ManagementCommercial Real EstateMultifamily Marketorbach groupRental MarketSheldon Solowupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Marcus & Millichap Associate David Ferber in front of part of the 30-building, 319-unit portfolio concentrated in Jersey City (Marcus and Millichap, iStock)
    Hot rental market boosts NJ multifamily despite rate hikes
    Hot rental market boosts NJ multifamily despite rate hikes
    Industrious co-founder Justin Stewart and 25 Broadway/Cunard Building (LinkedIn, Tdorante10/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia)
    Industrious partners with Wolfson for 44K sf at Cunard Building
    Industrious partners with Wolfson for 44K sf at Cunard Building
    The Indie Cultivate event and Independent Lodging Congress president Andrew Benioff (Independent Lodging Congress)
    Is innovation dead? These real estate disruptors say no
    Is innovation dead? These real estate disruptors say no
    Bentley Zhao and 58-01 Queens Boulevard (New Empire Real Estate, Google Maps, iStock)
    New Empire plans ambitious condo in quiet Woodside
    New Empire plans ambitious condo in quiet Woodside
    Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty Images, 3 Times Square, iStock)
    Rudin gets $415M refi for 3 Times Square makeover
    Rudin gets $415M refi for 3 Times Square makeover
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.