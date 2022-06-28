Open Menu

Joe Sitt, Bert Dweck settle Madison Ave dispute with fashion house

Yves Salomon had accused Thor of keeping $360K deposit, ignoring judgment

New York /
Jun.June 28, 2022 02:30 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Bert Dweck and Joe Sitt with 790 Madison Avenue

From left: Bert Dweck and Joe Sitt with 790 Madison Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

A two-year legal dispute over an allegedly unreturned $360,000 security deposit has been settled.

Yves Salomon came to terms Tuesday with Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt and Premier Equities’ Bert Dweck, ending a lawsuit in which the fashion house had accused them of keeping the deposit after its lease expired at 790 Madison Avenue.

The lawsuit “is hereby discontinued with prejudice without costs to either party as against the other,” read a notice of discontinuance filed in Manhattan. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, but in a joint statement from Yves Salomon, Joe Sitt and Bert Dweck, the retailer withdrew its claim that the landlord had diverted funds to personal accounts.

“Yves Salomon has withdrawn all allegations and assertions of any wrongful acts by Joe Sitt and/or Bert Dweck,” the statement read in part.

Sitt said in a separate statement that he and his firm, Thor Equities, “would never disrespect a tenant or any company, whether we do business with them or not.”

Read more

Yves Salomon paid its security deposit to East 33rd Realty LLC, an entity owned by Sitt that served as the fashion retailer’s landlord, when the Paris-based tenant opened its first New York City location at 790 Madison Avenue in 2015. Dweck was Thor’s director of leasing at the time and responsible for receiving such payments, the lawsuit claimed.

When Yves Salomon’s lease expired and the company vacated the space in March 2020 — as the pandemic shut down New York — Sitt allegedly did not give back the security deposit and ignored an inquiry into the payment’s return.

Yves Salomon sued East 33rd Realty LLC in federal court later that year to recover the deposit, but Sitt allegedly did not respond and last August the court awarded the retailer more than $400,000 — the deposit, plus 9 percent interest and other costs.

For a company like Thor that routinely does deals for tens of millions of dollars, the judgment was a pittance. Despite that, or perhaps because of it, the tenant could not get the company’s attention, let alone a check, even through post-judgment discovery and a subpoena, according to a second lawsuit filed earlier this month in Manhattan.

One possibility is that responsibility for the account shifted or fell through the cracks after Dweck joined Premier Equities in 2017. “We did not manage this property, account, or the monies, but are glad it’s been mutually resolved,” Sitt said in his statement without elaborating.

In their state action, Yves Salomon’s lawyers subpoenaed East 33rd Realty LLC’s bank records and alleged that Sitt, the account’s sole managing member, transferred close to $600,000 to himself and Dweck’s Jensen Equities LLC as far back as 2019.

That left insufficient funds in East 33rd Realty LLC’s account to pay back the security deposit, Yves Salomon’s lawyers had claimed.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatejoseph sittReal Estate LawsuitsThor Equitiesupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    IBM's Arvind Krishna and One Madison Avenue (IBM, One Madison Avenue, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    IBM CEO: Only 60% of office workers will ever return full-time
    IBM CEO: Only 60% of office workers will ever return full-time
    Marcus & Millichap Associate David Ferber in front of part of the 30-building, 319-unit portfolio concentrated in Jersey City (Marcus and Millichap, iStock)
    Hot rental market boosts NJ multifamily despite rate hikes
    Hot rental market boosts NJ multifamily despite rate hikes
    Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions' Meyer Orbach and One East River Place (Orbach Housing, Google Maps)
    Black Spruce, Orbach strike $1.8B NYC multifamily deal
    Black Spruce, Orbach strike $1.8B NYC multifamily deal
    Industrious co-founder Justin Stewart and 25 Broadway/Cunard Building (LinkedIn, Tdorante10/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia)
    Industrious partners with Wolfson for 44K sf at Cunard Building
    Industrious partners with Wolfson for 44K sf at Cunard Building
    The Indie Cultivate event and Independent Lodging Congress president Andrew Benioff (Independent Lodging Congress)
    Is innovation dead? These real estate disruptors say no
    Is innovation dead? These real estate disruptors say no
    Bentley Zhao and 58-01 Queens Boulevard (New Empire Real Estate, Google Maps, iStock)
    New Empire plans ambitious condo in quiet Woodside
    New Empire plans ambitious condo in quiet Woodside
    Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty Images, 3 Times Square, iStock)
    Rudin gets $415M refi for 3 Times Square makeover
    Rudin gets $415M refi for 3 Times Square makeover
    (iStock)
    Bidding wars proliferate in rental market
    Bidding wars proliferate in rental market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.