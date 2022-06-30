Comedian Amy Schumer is likely over the moon after reportedly entering into contract to buy a Brooklyn Heights townhouse made famous by Cher.

The “Life & Beth” star fell for the townhouse at 19 Cranberry Street that appeared in “Moonstruck,” the New York Post reported. While the contract has been signed, the deal doesn’t appear to have closed yet, so no purchase price has hit public records. The home was last listed for $11 million.

Several weeks ago, the four-story, five-bedroom townhouse led Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more. The 5,500-square-foot home has a garden, gated parking, restored mansard roof, original fireplace mantles, a custom kitchen with antique cabinetry and a wine cellar.

The home came on the market last March at $12.9 million. The sellers purchased the home for $3.8 million in 2007.

Karen and Kyle Talbott of Corcoran were the listing brokers for the 19th-century abode.

As an actress, Schumer likely appreciates the show business connection that comes with the home. The 1987 flick also starred Nicolas Cage.

For Schumer, the move brings her closer to her cousin, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, who lives in Park Slope, although that surely was not her motivation. She previously intimated to the Wall Street Journal that her sights were set on the borough.

Schumer recently listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment for $15 million. The listing came six years after she purchased the pad at 190 Riverside Drive for $12.1 million, more than a third less than the initial $18.9 million listing price.

The full-floor, 4,500-square-foot apartment is being listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The five-bedroom apartment includes a custom gas fireplace, 360-degree views and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner