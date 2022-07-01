Open Menu

Investor Frederick Rudd sells Ghislaine Maxwell’s former UES townhouse

Rudd traded 116 East 65th Street for $16M

New York /
Jul.July 01, 2022 12:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
116 East 65th Street and Ghislaine Maxwell (Zillow, iStock)

116 East 65th Street and Ghislaine Maxwell (Zillow, iStock)

Ghislaine Maxwell’s former Upper East Side townhouse has once again traded hands.

Real estate investor Frederick Rudd and his wife Kim Greenberg have sold 116 East 65th Street to an undisclosed buyer for $16 million, according to public records filed June 29. It last asked $18 million, according to StreetEasy, and the deal was finalized May 20.

The couple paid $15 million for the Lenox Hill townhouse in 2016. Rudd did not respond to requests for comment.

116 East 65th Street (Douglas Elliman)

116 East 65th Street (Douglas Elliman)

The five-story home was built in 1910, according to a StreetEasy posting. It spans 7,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It additionally offers eight fireplaces and an elevator.

The sale came one day after Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of conspiring with sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein for child sex trafficking. Maxwell, the daughter of late publisher Robert Maxwell, was found after her father’s death to have engaged in a vast embezzlement of his companies’ employee pension funds.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

Pieces of the financier’s international property portfolio have similarly hit the market. Michael Daffey, a former Goldman Sachs executive, bought Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse for in March 2021 for $51 million. Proceeds from the sale went to Epstein’s estate, which established a fund for his victims.

Venture capitalist David Skok in November paid $26 million for Epstein’s former Palm Beach property, which was later demolished. A 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch outside Santa Fe also hit the market for $27.5 million and a pair of star-shaped islands in the Caribbean, where prosecutors have alleged Epstein took young girls, has been listed for $125 million.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateJeffrey EpsteinResidential Real EstateTownhouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    HomeLight CEO Drew Uher (HomeLight, iStock)
    HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M
    HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Steven James (right) and Brad Loe (BHHS, iStock)
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices wants to be a New York contender
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices wants to be a New York contender
    Amy Schumer and 19 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights (Zillow, Getty Images)
    No joke: Amy Schumer strikes deal for “Moonstruck” home
    No joke: Amy Schumer strikes deal for “Moonstruck” home
    CoStar's Andy Florance and REBNY’s James Whelan (Getty, iStock)
    REBNY, CoStar launch Citysnap listing portal
    REBNY, CoStar launch Citysnap listing portal
    Stake co-founders Rowland Hobbs and Jimmy Jacobson (LinkedIn, iStock)
    Pay rent, make bank: Stake pioneers cash rewards for renters
    Pay rent, make bank: Stake pioneers cash rewards for renters
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.