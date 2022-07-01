Ghislaine Maxwell’s former Upper East Side townhouse has once again traded hands.

Real estate investor Frederick Rudd and his wife Kim Greenberg have sold 116 East 65th Street to an undisclosed buyer for $16 million, according to public records filed June 29. It last asked $18 million, according to StreetEasy, and the deal was finalized May 20.

The couple paid $15 million for the Lenox Hill townhouse in 2016. Rudd did not respond to requests for comment.

The five-story home was built in 1910, according to a StreetEasy posting. It spans 7,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It additionally offers eight fireplaces and an elevator.

The sale came one day after Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of conspiring with sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein for child sex trafficking. Maxwell, the daughter of late publisher Robert Maxwell, was found after her father’s death to have engaged in a vast embezzlement of his companies’ employee pension funds.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

Pieces of the financier’s international property portfolio have similarly hit the market. Michael Daffey, a former Goldman Sachs executive, bought Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse for in March 2021 for $51 million. Proceeds from the sale went to Epstein’s estate, which established a fund for his victims.

Venture capitalist David Skok in November paid $26 million for Epstein’s former Palm Beach property, which was later demolished. A 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch outside Santa Fe also hit the market for $27.5 million and a pair of star-shaped islands in the Caribbean, where prosecutors have alleged Epstein took young girls, has been listed for $125 million.