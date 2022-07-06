Open Menu

Korean heiress buys 212 Fifth pad

Lee Seo-hyun will join Jeff Bezos, Charlie Kushner at property

New York /
Jul.July 06, 2022 11:30 AM
By Nisha Shetty | Research By Greg Dool
Samsung Heiress Lee Seo-hyun and 212 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)

A South Korean heiress is the latest notable buyer at 212 Fifth Avenue.

Property records indicate that Lee Seo-hyun, the youngest daughter of the late Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, closed on a three-bedroom, 3.5-bath apartment for $10.5 million.

Seo-hyun signed the contract in May and closed on June 14 after a relatively short 66 days on the market.

She is the 11th-richest person in South Korea with a net worth of $3.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Parties involved in the transaction would not confirm that the Lee Seo-hyun who bought the unit is the same one as the Korean heiress. Lisa Lippman at Brown Harris Stevens had the listing.

The 3,000-square-foot home, which overlooks Madison Square Park, has high ceilings, oversized windows, a marble-floor gallery, an open kitchen with milled wood cabinets and a temperature-controlled wine closet. Monthly taxes and common charges total $9,600.

The project was developed by a partnership between Robert Gladstone’s Madison Equities, Building and Land Technology and Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities.

Read more

One of Seo-hyun’s prominent neighbors will be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who bought his fifth apartment at the building last August. Overall, Bezos spent more than $119 million for nearly 25,000 square feet at the building.

Though Bezos is, by far, the wealthiest resident of the NoMad building, Seo-hyun will have several other noteworthy neighbors. Texas billionaire Ed Bass paid $28.2 million for two units in 2017. That same year, Charles and Seryl Kushner spent $12.3 million for three units for their grandchildren, and ESPN host Mike Greenberg bought a single unit for $6.6 million.

Lisa K. Lippman (Brown Harris Stevens NYC)

Lisa K. Lippman (Brown Harris Stevens NYC)

 
