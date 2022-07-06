The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

The latest list of Tribeca’s top sales shows downtown Manhattan is surging, powered by a hot condo market in the first half of the year.

Condos and co-ops got off to a hot start, with a 46 percent increase in first-quarter sales from the year prior — 3,585 in all.

Leading the way in Tribeca was a nearly 9,000-square-foot penthouse with six bedrooms and an 8,000-square-foot penthouse in the neighborhood’s famous “Jenga Building.”

The Real Deal analyzed sales data from the city’s ACRIS database for transactions involving residential properties in Tribeca from May 1, 2021, to June 1, 2022.

At the top of the list, 443 Greenwich Street’s PHH in northern Tribeca sold for nearly $50 million. The property, which has 20-foot ceilings, a plunge pool and private elevator access, was listed by Compass’s Nick Gavin, who finished in the top 25 of Manhattan residential brokers last year with $130 million in sales volume.

Three additional sales at 443 Greenwich Street closed in 2021 and made the top 10, including PHB at No. 3 for $34 million, PHG at No. 5 for $29 million and unit 2H at No. 9 for $16.5 million. The four sales in the building totaled $129 million, accounting for 47 percent of the total sales volume in the ranking.

Greenwich Street’s PHG previously belonged to superstar couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who sold the unit in January for $29 million after purchasing it in 2017 for $20 million.

The penthouse suite was relisted shortly after for $35 million.

Venture capitalist Stuart Peterson sold unit 2H, a 3,900-square-foot pad, for $16.5 million in January, capping off a bundle of deals at the celebrity-laden building.

Completing the top five in the rankings were two sales at 56 Leonard Street, better known as the Jenga Building, designed by Herzog & de Meuron. At No. 2, PH60 sold for $45 million in October.

The 8,000-square-foot duplex features 19-foot ceilings, three terraces totaling 1,200 square feet, double sub-zero refrigerators and a 75-foot infinity pool.

Leon Shaulov, the founder of hedge fund Maplelane Capital, sold PH58 at the Jenga Building for $30.1 million, also in October, good enough for the fourth in the rankings.