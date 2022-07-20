Open Menu

Chick-fil-A hatching in Midwood

Brooklyn location will be company’s first ground-up location in NYC

New York /
Jul.July 20, 2022 11:38 AM
TRD Staff
1573 Flatbush Avenue in Midwood, Marx Realty's Craig Deitelzweig (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)

Chick-fil-A is reinventing its New York City retail menu, attempting its first ground-up development in the city.

The fast food chain signed a 20-year, 6,000-square-foot lease at 1573 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn’s Midwood location, the New York Business Journal reported. The site is owned by Marx Realty.

The asking rent for the lease wasn’t disclosed, but the outlet noted rents in the area tend to fall between $90 and $125 per square foot.

The site houses a three-story office building, which will be demolished to make way for Chick-fil-A. It’s not clear when the location will open, but it can’t be soon enough for a company recently recognized as the nation’s favorite fast food chain.

Newmark’s Jeremy Ezra represented Chick-fil-A in the lease negotiations. Inline Realty’s Henry Henderson and Michael Friedman represented Marx.

The Atlanta-based eatery has been pushing for more space in New York City in recent years, expanding to more than a dozen locations. Chick-fil-A picked another space on Flatbush Avenue, across the way from the Barclays Center, for its first Brooklyn location.

Read more

Chick-fil-A made its Big Apple debut in 2015, opening a restaurant at West 37th Street and Sixth Avenue. The opening drew lines around the block and lively protests.

The company wasn’t deterred, though, and has kept proliferating across the region. This year, plans reportedly called for four new locations on Long Island, as well as one in Queens. The brand has more than 2,700 restaurants in North America and has a presence in all but three states in the country.

Chick-fil-A is the largest chicken chain in the United States by total sales, according to Technomic. The company’s sales grew 12.7 percent to $13.7 billion in 2020, while its locations increased by 4.2 percent.

— Holden Walter-Warner




