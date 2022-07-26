Open Menu

Jimmy Fallon sold Gramercy Park pad to supermodel at discount

Actress Cara Delevingne nabbed comedian’s pad for $4.2M under ask

New York /
Jul.July 26, 2022 06:56 PM
By Harrison Connery
Cara Delevingne, Jimmy Fallon and 34 Gramercy Park East (Streeteasy, Getty)

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne scored a nice Covid discount when she bought “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon’s apartment, property records show.

The combined four-unit triplex at 34 Gramercy Park East, which sold off-market, had an asking price of $15 million and officially closed for $10.8 million this month. The New York Post reported the contract signing in May.

Though Covid discounts have disappeared from the rental market, Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen listed the apartment during the pandemic when they decided to spend more time at their Hamptons home in Sagaponack. Fallon had initially moved into a one-bedroom at the famed co-op in 2002 and eventually bought the surrounding space.

The purchase roughly coincides with Delevingne’s debut on Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building,” filmed at a famous Upper West Side co-op called the Belnord, which doubles as the exterior of the building that’s home to the main cast — Martin Short, Steve Martin and Delevingne’s friend Selena Gomez.

Delevingne isn’t the only “Only Murders” cast member to buy in a co-op as of late: Actor Nathan Lane recently bought a home in the Dorilton on the Upper West Side.

Her new home, which now has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, spans close to 5,000 square feet. It has secret passageways and a hidden playroom built for Fallon and Juvonen’s two children, according to the Wall Street Journal. It also has a saloon room with a stained-glass backdrop behind the bar.

Manhattan’s luxury market has edged up after a cool start to the summer. Last week, 21 contracts were signed for homes asking $4 million or more. The most expensive was 20A at 737 Park Avenue with an asking price of $13.75 million.




    Manhattan Residential Real Estate

