Open Menu

Common founder Brad Hargreaves to step down as CEO

Co-living entrepreneur to be replaced by hospitality vet Karlene Holloman

New York /
Aug.August 02, 2022 05:57 PM
By Hiten Samtani
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brad Hargreaves (left) and Karlene Holloman (Common)

Brad Hargreaves (left) and Karlene Holloman (Common)

Brad Hargreaves, the founder of Common, is stepping down as CEO of the co-living startup, he said on Twitter Tuesday.

Replacing him is hospitality veteran Karlene Holloman, the former CEO at Point Hospitality Group, who joined the startup as head of property management last year.

“She’s absolutely the right person to lead Common through the next phase of growth,” said Hargreaves, who will stay on as Common’s chair and chief creative officer.

Founded in 2015, Common is among the most notable companies in the co-living and property-management platform space. In September 2020, it raised a $50 million Series D funding round, bringing its total venture-capital haul to $113 million. By the end of that year, the company said it managed 3,500 units across 10 U.S. cities and had deals with big institutional landlords such as Nuveen and Tishman Speyer. It had also announced expansions into property management for workforce housing, a family-focused co-living service called Kin and a product for remote workers.

On Tuesday, Hargreaves said Common now manages over 7,000 units and has another 18,000 in the pipeline, but it’s unclear whether the startup is profitable. Other ventures in co-living, such as WeWork’s WeLive, have been unsuccessful. In May, the Daily Beast reported on a pattern of tenant complaints at Common’s communal spaces, including lax security, maintenance delays and alleged threats from other occupants that were not dealt with by the company.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-livingCommonProptech

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Thomas Ma and Fredrik Eklund
A Fredrik Eklund-backed listing app offers brokers spin on social media
A Fredrik Eklund-backed listing app offers brokers spin on social media
From left: Brivo's Steve Van Till and Crown Proptech's Richard Chera (Getty, LinkedIn/Steve Van Till, Crown Proptech)
Chera family fails to raise cash for Brivo proptech merger
Chera family fails to raise cash for Brivo proptech merger
Better CEO Vishal Garg (Getty, Scott Rosenthal, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
SEC probing Better as SPAC deadline looms
SEC probing Better as SPAC deadline looms
Assembly OSM CEO Andrew Staniforth with an illustration of the building design (AOSM)
Modular startup raises $38M, says it’s “the opposite of Katerra”
Modular startup raises $38M, says it’s “the opposite of Katerra”
Future City Newsletter
Proptech startup CEO on valuation woes: “Flat is the new up”
Proptech startup CEO on valuation woes: “Flat is the new up”
Jokr CEO Ralf Wenzel (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
Jokr cuts U.S. operations as rapid delivery party winds down
Jokr cuts U.S. operations as rapid delivery party winds down
Zumper's Anthemos Georgiades (Getty, iStock)
Zumper slashes 15% of staff
Zumper slashes 15% of staff
Compass' market cap is now under the amount the resi brokerage raised from VCs and in its IPO (Masayoshi Son/Getty Images, iStock/Photo illustration by Steven Dilakian)
Compass is now worth less than it raised from investors
Compass is now worth less than it raised from investors
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.