Open Menu

Richard Jordan and Nicole Oge make it Official with Alexanders

Jordan was key exec at Elliman’s new development arm

National /
Aug.August 02, 2022 01:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nicole Oge, Richard Jordan, Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander (Getty, Facebook)

Nicole Oge, Richard Jordan, Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander (Getty, Facebook)

Richard Jordan, a top new development marketing executive at Douglas Elliman, is jumping ship to join top brokers Oren and Tal Alexander at their new firm, The Real Deal has learned.

Jordan is joining Official, the Side-backed brokerage the Alexanders launched in June. Also on board is Nicole Oge, a former top marketing executive at Elliman who later took a senior marketing role at WeWork.

Oge and Jordan are now both founding partners at Official, Oren Alexander confirmed. The hires give Official a platform to compete for new development business with the bigger and more established residential brokerages.

Oge was tapped last year to spearhead growth at residential brokerage Casa Blanca, a position that according to her LinkedIn and Instagram profiles she still holds. Oge is also listed as a “strategic adviser” at Side, which after a March 2021 venture capital round was valued at $2.5 billion. She was chief marketing officer at Elliman between 2014 and 2016, where she made a big push on branded content with the launch of two magazines, Elliman and Elevate. The former is still in publication. She joined WeWork at the peak of its venture-backed frenzy, at a time when it was known as the “We Company.”

Jordan left Elliman in recent months after nearly nine years with the brokerage, sources said. At Elliman, he was senior vice president and head of global markets for Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, and a key conduit for Elliman’s international referrals.

Read more

Oge and Jordan, who are a couple, did not respond to requests for comment. Elliman also did not immediately respond.

The Alexander brothers left Elliman in June to launch Official. They had been with the firm for a decade, and were the brokerage’s top large team. Last year, the team said it closed more than $1.8 billion in sales, which accounted for 3.5 percent of Elliman’s $51 billion book of business.

The Alexanders plan to expand Official to new markets, as well as take on sales of new projects. Over the last month, Official picked up about $120 million worth of new listings, Oren Alexander said.

Their team in Florida and New York includes Sara Goldfarb, Isaac Lustgarten, Andrew Krasnow, Leah Barney and Jared Schwadron, according to its website.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingbrokeragesDouglas Ellimanmarketingoren alexanderSideTal Alexander

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    From left: Related's Stephen M. Ross and Bruce A. Beal, Jr. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images, Related)
    “Violations of unprecedented scope and severity:” NFL fines Stephen Ross for tampering with Tom Brady
    “Violations of unprecedented scope and severity:” NFL fines Stephen Ross for tampering with Tom Brady
    37 Sidney Place with Corcoran’s Karen and Kyle Talbott (Corcoran, LoopNet, Getty Images)
    TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s priciest sales of the second quarter
    TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s priciest sales of the second quarter
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up
    Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up
    Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Manchin-Schumer deal closes real estate tax loophole
    Manchin-Schumer deal closes real estate tax loophole
    Photo illustration of Carlyle's David Rubenstein and Jason Hart (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Private equity giant Carlyle’s latest big play: Small Brooklyn buildings
    Private equity giant Carlyle’s latest big play: Small Brooklyn buildings
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.