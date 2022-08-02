Richard Jordan, a top new development marketing executive at Douglas Elliman, is jumping ship to join top brokers Oren and Tal Alexander at their new firm, The Real Deal has learned.

Jordan is joining Official, the Side-backed brokerage the Alexanders launched in June. Also on board is Nicole Oge, a former top marketing executive at Elliman who later took a senior marketing role at WeWork.

Oge and Jordan are now both founding partners at Official, Oren Alexander confirmed. The hires give Official a platform to compete for new development business with the bigger and more established residential brokerages.

Oge was tapped last year to spearhead growth at residential brokerage Casa Blanca, a position that according to her LinkedIn and Instagram profiles she still holds. Oge is also listed as a “strategic adviser” at Side, which after a March 2021 venture capital round was valued at $2.5 billion. She was chief marketing officer at Elliman between 2014 and 2016, where she made a big push on branded content with the launch of two magazines, Elliman and Elevate. The former is still in publication. She joined WeWork at the peak of its venture-backed frenzy, at a time when it was known as the “We Company.”

Jordan left Elliman in recent months after nearly nine years with the brokerage, sources said. At Elliman, he was senior vice president and head of global markets for Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, and a key conduit for Elliman’s international referrals.

Oge and Jordan, who are a couple, did not respond to requests for comment. Elliman also did not immediately respond.

The Alexander brothers left Elliman in June to launch Official. They had been with the firm for a decade, and were the brokerage’s top large team. Last year, the team said it closed more than $1.8 billion in sales, which accounted for 3.5 percent of Elliman’s $51 billion book of business.

The Alexanders plan to expand Official to new markets, as well as take on sales of new projects. Over the last month, Official picked up about $120 million worth of new listings, Oren Alexander said.

Their team in Florida and New York includes Sara Goldfarb, Isaac Lustgarten, Andrew Krasnow, Leah Barney and Jared Schwadron, according to its website.