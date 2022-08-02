The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

It’s been a red-hot summer for townhouses in Brooklyn, with two multi-million dollar properties — one in Brooklyn Heights and the other in Cobble Hill — ranking as the most expensive sales recorded in the second quarter.

The 1-3 family market in Brooklyn saw one of the biggest increases in average sale price with a 13.2 percent jump from the second quarter of last year, according to a report by Miller Samuel.

But despite rising prices, Brooklyn real estate has stood strong in the face of rising interest rates, inflation, limited supply and high demand with an 8.7 percent growth in sales year over year across co-ops, condos, single-family and multi-family dwellings.

The Real Deal dove into the top 10 priciest listings recorded in New York City’s automated city register and analyzed which firms and agents were behind the biggest deals of the second quarter.

The Corcoran Group is listed as the selling agent of five of the top sales, including three of the top-five priciest listings, according to the findings.

Elliman has two listings, both sold by agent Lindsay Barton Barrett’s team.

Four of these sales come from the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, which ranked as the fourth most expensive neighborhood by average sale price in the second quarter.

Two top sales occurred in Cobble Hill and three occurred in Park Slope, which ranked first and sixth in the ranking, respectively.

Brooklyn’s priciest sale in the second quarter was 37 Sidney Place in Brooklyn Heights for $15.1 million. Corcoran’s Talbott Team, consisting of husband-and-wife duo Kyle and Karen Talbott, were responsible for the sale of the 7,000-square-foot Greek Revival-style home.

The second priciest sale was 169 Congress Street in Cobble Hill for $10.8 million. The last deed sale recorded on the multi-family dwelling was in January of 2020 for $8 million.

Next on the ranking is 16 Remsen Street, the second listing in the top five in Brooklyn Heights, which sold for $10 million. The five-story townhouse was represented by Corcoran’s Jim Cornell and Leslie Marshall Team, which consists of agents Marshall, Cornell, Ashley Banker and Nick Hovsepian.

At No. 4 in the ranking, 250 Garfield Place in Park Slope sold for $8.12 million. StreetEasy listed Compass on the sale for the 4,200 square-foot townhouse. The previous deed recorded on the property was in August of 2015 for $7.67 million.

Concluding the top five priciest deals is 8121 Shore Road in Bay Ridge for $7.43 million. Corcoran's The Forray Group, with agents Evan Church, Chris Cavorti and Marvin Chu, represented the deal.

Other notable deals on the list include a $7.15 million deal at 67 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights listed by Dustin Horowitz of Martha Greene Real Estate. The property is a stone’s throw away from 19 Cranberry Street, where comedian Amy Schumer entered a contract to purchase the home away from Hollywood that appeared in the 1987 romantic comedy “Moonstruck.”

None other than Corcoran’s Talbott Team were listing brokers on the deal.