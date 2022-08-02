Open Menu

TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s priciest sales of the second quarter

Corcoran brokered half of the top 10 deals while Elliman had two

New York /
Aug.August 02, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
37 Sidney Place with Corcoran’s Karen and Kyle Talbott (Corcoran, LoopNet, Getty Images)

37 Sidney Place with Corcoran’s Karen and Kyle Talbott (Corcoran, LoopNet, Getty Images)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

It’s been a red-hot summer for townhouses in Brooklyn, with two multi-million dollar properties — one in Brooklyn Heights and the other in Cobble Hill — ranking as the most expensive sales recorded in the second quarter.

The 1-3 family market in Brooklyn saw one of the biggest increases in average sale price with a 13.2 percent jump from the second quarter of last year, according to a report by Miller Samuel.

But despite rising prices, Brooklyn real estate has stood strong in the face of rising interest rates, inflation, limited supply and high demand with an 8.7 percent growth in sales year over year across co-ops, condos, single-family and multi-family dwellings.

The Real Deal dove into the top 10 priciest listings recorded in New York City’s automated city register and analyzed which firms and agents were behind the biggest deals of the second quarter.

The Corcoran Group is listed as the selling agent of five of the top sales, including three of the top-five priciest listings, according to the findings.

Elliman has two listings, both sold by agent Lindsay Barton Barrett’s team.

Four of these sales come from the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, which ranked as the fourth most expensive neighborhood by average sale price in the second quarter.

Two top sales occurred in Cobble Hill and three occurred in Park Slope, which ranked first and sixth in the ranking, respectively.

Brooklyn’s priciest sale in the second quarter was 37 Sidney Place in Brooklyn Heights for $15.1 million. Corcoran’s Talbott Team, consisting of husband-and-wife duo Kyle and Karen Talbott, were responsible for the sale of the 7,000-square-foot Greek Revival-style home.

The second priciest sale was 169 Congress Street in Cobble Hill for $10.8 million. The last deed sale recorded on the multi-family dwelling was in January of 2020 for $8 million.

Next on the ranking is 16 Remsen Street, the second listing in the top five in Brooklyn Heights, which sold for $10 million. The five-story townhouse was represented by Corcoran’s Jim Cornell and Leslie Marshall Team, which consists of agents Marshall, Cornell, Ashley Banker and Nick Hovsepian.

At No. 4 in the ranking, 250 Garfield Place in Park Slope sold for $8.12 million. StreetEasy listed Compass on the sale for the 4,200 square-foot townhouse. The previous deed recorded on the property was in August of 2015 for $7.67 million.

Concluding the top five priciest deals is 8121 Shore Road in Bay Ridge for $7.43 million. Corcoran's The Forray Group, with agents Evan Church, Chris Cavorti and Marvin Chu, represented the deal.

Other notable deals on the list include a $7.15 million deal at 67 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights listed by Dustin Horowitz of Martha Greene Real Estate. The property is a stone’s throw away from 19 Cranberry Street, where comedian Amy Schumer entered a contract to purchase the home away from Hollywood that appeared in the 1987 romantic comedy “Moonstruck.”

None other than Corcoran’s Talbott Team were listing brokers on the deal.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynCorcoranDouglas EllimanResidential Real EstateTRD Pro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    49 East 10th Street and Barbara Corcoran (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Corcoran to shut down office in building partly owned by Barbara Corcoran
    Corcoran to shut down office in building partly owned by Barbara Corcoran
    James Whelan, REBNY
    REBNY ends syndication with Realtor.com
    REBNY ends syndication with Realtor.com
    Current state of 201-207 7th Avenue and rendering of new property (Nisha Shetty for The Real Deal, Amie Gross Architects, Getty)
    These renters are buying new co-ops for $2,500. How is that possible?
    These renters are buying new co-ops for $2,500. How is that possible?
    Remove term: Mortgages MortgagesRemove term: Residential Real Estate Residential Real Estate
    The Fed raised rates. So why did mortgage rates fall?
    The Fed raised rates. So why did mortgage rates fall?
    Edmonton Oilers' Daryl Katz with 220 Central Park South
    Oilers owner buys $36M pad at Vornado’s 220 CPS
    Oilers owner buys $36M pad at Vornado’s 220 CPS
    24 Wyckoff Street, Quay Tower and Douglas Elliman's Lindsay Barton Barrett (Douglas Elliman, Streeteasy, Getty)
    Cobble Hill townhouse atop Brooklyn’s luxury market snagged contract in 14 days
    Cobble Hill townhouse atop Brooklyn’s luxury market snagged contract in 14 days
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.