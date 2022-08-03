Open Menu

Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales

Buyers struck 8 deals for properties between $10M and $40M, including 4 more apartment buildings

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2022 08:00 AM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Innovo Property Group's Andrew Chung and Marx Development Group's David Marx along with 17 West 125th Street (top) and 660 Louisiana Avenue (bottom) (Marx Development Group, Innovo Property Group, Getty Images, LoopNet)

From left: Innovo Property Group’s Andrew Chung and Marx Development Group’s David Marx along with 17 West 125th Street (top) and 660 Louisiana Avenue (bottom) (Marx Development Group, Innovo Property Group, Getty Images, LoopNet)

With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.

Six of the deals were in Brooklyn and Queens, while Manhattan and the Bronx each saw one transaction. Below is more information on each, ranked by dollar amount:

1. David Marx’s Marx Development Group sold the Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at 660 Louisiana Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, to nursing home operator Sentosa Care for $40.4 million. The four-story, 125,000-square-foot property was built in 2006.

2. Andrew Chung’s Innovo Property Group nabbed another outer-borough industrial property, this time at 1100 Leggett Avenue in Hunts Point, the Bronx, for $21.5 million from an entity tied to Samuel Sutton of Sutton Management. Built in 1959, the 60,000-square-foot warehouse was last sold in 2001.

3. Denali Management bought a 58-unit apartment building at 17 West 125th Street in Harlem from Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities for $21.2 million. Thor bought the 120-year-old, 46,000-square-foot building in 2015 for $29.6 million, records show.

4. Bentley Zhao’s New Empire Corp. purchased a Walgreens store and parking lot at 58-01 Queens Boulevard and 44-01 58th Street in Woodside, Queens, for $16.2 million from an LLC. New Empire plans to turn the 19,000-square-foot property into a 12-story, 120-unit luxury condominium. Construction will begin next year and is expected to be finished by 2025.

5. An entity called Wynfame West Realty LLC sold a 95-unit apartment building at 6801 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, for $15.7 million to an entity called 6801 19 Ave LP. Eric Markel signed for the seller and Uri Koenig signed for the buyer. Built in 1931, the building spans 90,000 square feet across six floors.

6. New York City-based X-Treme Home Care bought an office building at 212-14 Northern Boulevard in Bayside, Queens, for $13 million from an entity called 21214 Northern LLC. Won Kim signed for the seller. The four-story, 30,000-square-foot building was constructed in 2016.

7. An entity called AYG Enterprises LLC sold a 21-unit apartment building at 32-04 38th Avenue in Long Island City for $11.2 million to an entity called JAE Four Real Estate Investment LLC. Rachita Agarwal signed for the seller and Aidi Xu signed for the buyer. The six-story, 22,500-square-foot building was completed in 2015.

8. The Carlyle Group continued its quiet shopping spree for small Brooklyn apartment buildings, picking up the 22-unit property at 104-108 Luquer Street in Carroll Gardens for $10.8 million. JLL’s Stephen Palmese signed for the seller, an LLC. Constructed in 2003, the 24,000-square-foot building has 22 units across five floors. It last traded in 2019 for $9.3 million.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynCommercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattan SalesMultifamily MarketQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Don Ghermezian with American Dream Mall (Getty)
    Triple Five’s American Dream misses $9M payment
    Triple Five’s American Dream misses $9M payment
    Cea Weaver (Getty)
    Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform
    Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform
    CBRE's Chuck Leitner with the Brooklyn Logistics Center (CBRE, MarchAssociates Construction)
    CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses
    CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses
    Vornado ceo Steven Roth and One Penn Plaza (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Vornado Realty Trust)
    Vornado’s Roth sees “choppy” market, chides Penn skeptics
    Vornado’s Roth sees “choppy” market, chides Penn skeptics
    From left: Related's Stephen M. Ross and Bruce A. Beal, Jr. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images, Related)
    “Violations of unprecedented scope and severity:” NFL fines Stephen Ross for tampering with Tom Brady
    “Violations of unprecedented scope and severity:” NFL fines Stephen Ross for tampering with Tom Brady
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.