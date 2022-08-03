Open Menu

Youngest female unicorn CEO moves startup to Moinian’s 60 Madison Avenue

Spring Health signs 7-year lease for 30,000 sf, sources say

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2022 05:30 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SpringHealth CEO April Koh, 60 Madison Avenue and Moinian Group’s Joseph Moinian (SpringHealth, VTS, Moinian)

Spring Health CEO April Koh, 60 Madison Avenue and Moinian Group’s Joseph Moinian (SpringHealth, VTS, Moinian)

The growing health care company Spring Health has signed a lease for about 30,000 square feet at the Moinian Group’s 60 Madison Avenue.

The seven-year deal encompasses the entire second and most of the third floor at the property, which faces Madison Square Park in Nomad.

As a sweetener, the agreement enabled the startup to move into a furnished 12,000 square feet on the 21st floor of 245 Fifth Avenue — a Moinian and Thor Equities building — for six months while its new space is being built out. Sources told The Real Deal that the tech-driven health and life services company was previously in 7,700 square feet at 251 Park Avenue South.

Justin Haber and Kyle Riker of JLL represented Spring Health while Moinian was represented by the CBRE team including Gregg Rothkin and Tim Freydburg. JLL and CBRE declined to comment. Theodore Koltis, Moinian’s head of commercial leasing, did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Read more

The two floors were part of the space previously occupied by Knotel and had an asking rent of $70 per square foot. Now, just the fourth floor’s 18,000 square feet remains along with 7,000 square feet on the third floor. The asking rent for that smaller space, which faces the park, is $80 per foot, sources said.

Spring Health, founded in 2016, raised $190 million in a Series C funding round last summer, bringing its total investment to $300 million and its valuation to $2 billion. Co-founder and CEO April Koh, just 29 at the time, became the youngest woman to run a unicorn, Fierce Healthcare reported.

The company uses proprietary technology to assess individuals and then matches them with mental health providers. Koh has said it aims to use data to connect people with the right mental health services. The company also provides financial and legal counseling.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBRECommercial Real EstateJLLMadison Avenuemoinian groupnomadOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Extell’s Gary Barnett and Landsea Homes' John Ho with 540 Sixth Avenue (Linkedin, Getty)
    Extell: Condo developer plotted to poach retail tenant
    Extell: Condo developer plotted to poach retail tenant
    CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, CBRE)
    Inside CBRE: How much do pros at the brokerage powerhouse make?
    Inside CBRE: How much do pros at the brokerage powerhouse make?
    Adam Piore with the Time Warner Center, 15 Central Park West, One57, Sheffield57, and Hudson Yards (Getty, CityRealty, Pablo Costa Tirado, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    “New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate
    “New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross andb Furnished Quarters' Gary Brown and Steven Brown (Related, Furnished Quarters, Getty)
    Related claims short-term rental provider owes it millions
    Related claims short-term rental provider owes it millions
    Don Ghermezian with American Dream Mall (Getty)
    Triple Five’s American Dream misses $9M payment
    Triple Five’s American Dream misses $9M payment
    Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales
    Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales
    Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales
    Cea Weaver (Getty)
    Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform
    Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform
    CBRE's Chuck Leitner with the Brooklyn Logistics Center (CBRE, MarchAssociates Construction)
    CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses
    CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.