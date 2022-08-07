Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M

Luxe ranches are all the rage and another one has hit the market in Dubois, Wyoming.

The Diamond G Ranch is listed at $71 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 5,000-acre property is located 82 miles east of Jackson Hole and 23 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

The seller is an LLC tied to Stephen Gordon, a former manufacturing executive who purchased the ranch back in the 1980s. Jim Taylor of Hall and Hall is brokering the sale.

Diamond G Ranch is said to be extremely secluded, surrounded by wilderness with 11,000-foot-high mountain peaks on three sides of the property, as well as national forestland.

The main residence features five-bedrooms. There’s a primary log guest house with an enclosed front porch. Plus several other guest houses, including two log cabins and a three-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot manager’s house.

Also on the ranch is a barn with first-floor storage and a second-floor office, boardroom and kitchenette, as well as a lake and a five-mile section of Du Noir Creek.

Family members of Walt Disney previously owned the property and sold it to Gordon. At the time, the ranch was owned through Retlaw Enterprises, which Disney reportedly created to license his name to create Disneyland.

Demand for luxury ranches began booming during the early months of the pandemic. While some looked to escape urban areas and sprawl out on bigger properties in the suburbs, others looked for even more space and a change of lifestyle that ranches in Big Sky country offer.

Cosmetics guru and YouTube celebrity Jeffree Starr is among those decamping to Wyoming, at least on a part-time basis. Starr recently sold his seven-bedroom Hidden Hills mansion for $16.7 million, planning to move to Casper so he can raise a herd of 150 yaks to produce jerky.

— Holden Walter-Warner