Make-up guru and YouTube celebrity Jeffree Star has exited his Hidden Hills estate to move to Casper, Wyoming, where he will live part-time, raise a herd of 150 yak and produce yak jerky.

The androgynous owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics sold his seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion at 25220 Walker Road for $16.7 million, or $854 per square foot on July 29, according to the Zillow listing site. The property has nearly 20,000 square feet. The closing price came in 7.7 percent greater than the asking price of $15.5 million.

The buyer, represented by Yewmeng Lee of Global Homes Network, was not identified. Star was represented by Aaron Kirman of Compass.

The road to the deal’s closing was something of a roller-coaster ride, Kirman said. There were three offers. The house went into escrow with the first buyer. Then that buyer renegotiated the deal for less than the ask and requested extensions on the escrow. The two other buyers made offers above the asking price.

Kirman did not detail which deal that prevailed, but he said it ranked as the best. “Money and terms always talk. This buyer was ready to go the distance and offered the cleanest terms,” he said.

Star’s former home is situated on 2.8 acres and features two guest houses, a garage which can house more than 10 cars, and in a nod to Star’s new vocation, a barn. The primary residence was built in 2010 in a style reminiscent of a mansion in France’s Normandy region. Star reportedly did some minor renovations, Kirman said. Amenities include a wine cellar, which features a speakeasy-style bar, a home theater and a two-story gym.

In terms of comps, 5521 Paradise Valley Road in Hidden Hills has about 15,000 square feet and was listed for $27.4 million, or $1,870 per square foot in January. The listing was removed in July.

A recent Hidden Hills deal featured L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s off-market sale of a 15,000-square-foot mansion located at 24200 Hidden Hills Road. Stafford unloaded the listing for $21 million, or about $1,400 a square foot..