Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen is doubling down on his love for West Village duplexes, picking up a prewar penthouse.

Cohen is in contract to buy a unit at 299 West 12th Street, the New York Post reported. The sale hasn’t closed yet, but the unit last asked $18.3 million.

The 17-story prewar building was developed by Bing & Bing. Cohen’s duplex spans 3,000 square feet, but reportedly needs some work.

The unit includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as 2,000 square feet of outdoor space across two floors in the form of a wrap terrace and a solarium. French doors in the living room open out to the terrace.

Democratic Party organizers Willard Taylor and Virginia Davies are the sellers of the duplex. Brown Harris Stevens’ Frans Preidel has the listing.

Cohen has accumulated a fortune as former executive and top producer with Bravo, best known for the “Million Dollar Listing” and “Real Housewives” franchises.

Cohen in 2018 purchased an empty oceanfront parcel in Amagansett for $5.4 million. The parcel at 161 Marine Boulevard has 125 feet of frontage on the Atlantic Ocean and spans about half an acre, 27east reported. There were already permits in place for a house with a deck and a walkway to the beach when Cohen, a longtime Sag Harbor resident, purchased the land.

The talk show host has previously used Instagram to wade into West Village matters. While living at 2 Horatio, Cohen posted on his social media to blast some of his neighbors and nearby landlords for their trash habits.

In 2018, Cohen narrated a video showing overflowing trash bins at 19 and 21 Bank Street. In the video, Cohen suggested the landlord responsible for the trash-filled street was a “slumlord.”

