Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with the franchise, including $37 million in guaranteed money, has other kinds of deals on his plate: real estate.

Lockett earned his real estate license in Washington during the NFL offseason, KOMO News reported. He’s also studying to take his exam in Texas. well.

Lockett passed his Washington test in February and received his license in March. He dove right into the fast-changing residential market, listing a home for $3.2 million in Sammamish, 20 miles east of Seattle.

The home ultimately sold for the asking price and was pending after only seven days. He described the sales process as “really cool.”

He’s still working, despite the fact that training camp is under way. Last Friday, Lockett told reporters that he had another deal pending, joking that he uses his real estate phone more often than his personal one.

The athlete said he decided to get into the business after buying his first home, building on the time he spent watching HGTV while younger. Agent may only be the start: Lockett also threw out the idea that he may eventually move into development.

For now, Lockett will soon lock into the NFL season, where expectations for his team are down after the franchise traded away superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. He’ll be part of a receiving corps that will catch passes from either Geno Smith or Drew Lock.

Lockett caught 73 passes for eight touchdowns and a career-high 1,175 receiving yards last season. The receiver has made the All-Pro First Team once and the Second Team twice during his seven-year career.

— Holden Walter-Warner