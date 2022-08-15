The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Sustained demand for homes has continued to annihilate supply in Brooklyn, but buyers finally found some relief on the other side of Newtown Creek this spring.

The median sale price for homes in Queens declined in the second quarter for the first time in more than a year, while listing inventory rose 12.4 percent, according to a report by appraiser Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

Still, the market remains much more competitive than it was before the pandemic, with prices up 22.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and homes selling 33.3 percent faster, on average.

An analysis of closed sales recorded in the city register in the second quarter found that Queens’ priciest real estate could be found throughout the borough, from condos in Manhattan-adjacent neighborhoods like Hunters Point to single-family homes in the suburban, tree-lined streets of Forest Hills.

The priciest home sold in the second quarter was a three-bedroom penthouse at Arris Lofts, an eight-story condo building at 2728 Thomson Avenue in Hunters Point. The unit set a Long Island City record when it sold for $4.8 million in June. Douglas Elliman’s Kirsten Jordan team had the listing.

Second on the list was a single-family home at 15 Wendover Road in Forest Hills, which sold for $4.1 million in May. The 9,00-square-foot, seven-bedroom home was built in 1921 and sits on an approximately quarter-acre lot.

Third in the ranking was a 9,000-square-foot house at 30 Center Drive in the Northern Queens neighborhood of Malba. The five-bedroom home, which comes with a 1,000-gallon aquarium, according to the listing, sold in March for $3.85 million.

Fourth was 23-15 44th Drive in Hunters Point, also known as Skyline Tower, where units 2311 and 2312 sold for $3.19 million. Risland US Holdings LLC and United Construction & Development Group developed the 67-story tower in the heart of Long Island City.

Rounding out the top five deals was a penthouse unit at Tangram House South Condominium at 133-27 39th Avenue in Flushing, which went for $3.1 million. F&T Group & SCG America co-developers on the 192-unit, mixed-use tower.