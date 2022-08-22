Open Menu

Title insurer Doma drops another swath of employees

Company expects $70M annual savings after layoffs of 561 employees

National /
Aug.August 22, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Doma CEO Max Simkoff (Getty Images, YouTube/Berkeley Haas, Doma)

Doma CEO Max Simkoff (Getty Images, YouTube/Berkeley Haas, Doma)

Doma is dropping another large group of employees as the title insurer looks to navigate the shifting residential real estate market.

The digital title insurance provider is laying off 250 employees, Inman reported. The cut comes only three months after the company executed an even larger round of layoffs, shedding 310 employees in May.

All told, the company expects the layoff of 561 employees will lead to an annual cost savings of $70 million.

“In rare times like these, it’s important to separate the cyclical from the structural,” Doma CEO Max Simkoff said in a recent call with investment analysts.

The company has been posting increasingly dire losses on a quarterly basis since the onset of the pandemic. While Doma’s net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, the company has posted losses of $50 million, then $58.7 million in the last two quarters, respectively.

That’s probably not what Simkoff had hoped when his company, formerly known as States Title, merged with a blank-check firm backed by Capitol Investment Corp. to go public last year. Things turned sour for Doma almost immediately after its deal with the special purpose acquisition company deal, as it raised less than anticipated after needing to pay out $295 million to early investors who redeemed shares before the stock plunged, according to Inman.

Read more

The company was founded in 2016 with the goal of using machine learning to automate 70 percent of the manual labor needed for the archaic title insurance process. Mortgage refinancings, however, have grown increasingly undesirable to homeowners in recent months as rates have soared above the levels they hovered around at the start of the pandemic. As of earlier this month, demand for mortgages has been mired at its lowest level this century.

The company is planning to put more emphasis on purchase mortgages. Simkoff said executives believe the company will post positive adjusted earnings by the end of next year, at the latest.

Doma is far from alone in struggling to keep its workforce together as the tide turns on the mortgage market. The industry has been beset by numerous layoffs in recent months and some mortgage companies that have shuttered altogether.

Blend Labs recently cut 220 jobs shortly after eliminating 200 jobs, shedding approximately 25 percent of its workforce this year. Other companies to significantly reduce their mortgage arms include JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Mr. Cooper, Tomo, Homelight, Keller Williams, Movement Mortgage and Better.com.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    layoffsResidential Real EstateTechnologytitle insurance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman
    Coming soon: TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” returns for season 2
    Coming soon: TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” returns for season 2
    641 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, 217 West 57th Street in Midtown and 625 Bolton Avenue in Soundview, the Bronx (Wikipedia, Google Maps, Getty)
    Here are last week’s priciest sales and listings
    Here are last week’s priciest sales and listings
    Kris Lindahl and Rob Golfi (Getty, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, The Golfi Team)
    Arms race: Minnesota broker sues Canadian realtor over pose
    Arms race: Minnesota broker sues Canadian realtor over pose
    Apis Cor's Anna Cheniuntai (Apis Cor, Getty Images)
    Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
    Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
    Rendering of two bedroom Ori Expandable Apartment (Ori Expandable Apartments, Getty Images)
    Robotic furniture aims to address housing crisis
    Robotic furniture aims to address housing crisis
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.