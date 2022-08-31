Open Menu

Rockefeller, Park Tower land $200M to build at Greenpoint Landing

11-building development will include 5,500 apartments

New York /
Aug.August 31, 2022 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rockefeller Group’s Daniel Moore and Park Tower Group’s Marian Klein with 16 Dupont Street

From left: Rockefeller Group’s Daniel Moore and Park Tower Group’s Marian Klein with 16 Dupont Street (Green Pearl, Rockefeller Group)

Rockefeller Group and Park Tower Group have secured a $200 million construction loan to build a 40-story residential tower at 16 Dupont Street as part of the Greenpoint Landing development.

Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank took over financing on the project with a $230 million agreement that retires $30 million originated by Signature Bank, records show.

The tower will have 378 residential units, and 2,700-square-feet of retail space. A portion of units will be set aside as affordable per the city’s now-expired Affordable New York Housing program, said Park Tower president Marian Klein. GKV Architects is listed as the architect of record for the 470,000-square-foot building, according to the Department of Buildings.

Excavation of the building’s foundation is underway, New York YIMBY reported. Park Tower bought development rights for the site last summer for $23 million, and Rockefeller joined the project in December 2021. Rockefeller Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read more

The 22-acre Greenpoint Landing development will deliver 5,500 units to the Brooklyn neighborhood, near where the East River meets Newton Creek. ANd 1,400 will be permanently affordable across 11 building sites.

Park Tower is working on four other Greenpoint Landing developments with Brookfield Property Partners, which last year secured $500 million for a pair of residential towers with 745 units at 227 West Street. Brookfield has already completed three buildings at the megaproject: One and Two Blue Slip, and 1 Bell Slip where market-rate one-bedrooms list from $3,100 to $5,400.

L+M Development Partners is spearheading the megaproject’s three affordable housing buildings, located at 5 Blue Slip, 21 Commercial Street and 33 Eagle Street.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estategreenpoint landingReal Estate Loans

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein and 193 Chauncey Street in Brooklyn and 530 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Carlyle, Getty)
    Lenders favor resi projects in big month for outer-borough loans
    Lenders favor resi projects in big month for outer-borough loans
    Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Regulators weighing new rules for non-traded REITs
    Regulators weighing new rules for non-traded REITs
    Davean Holdings’ Sean Lefkovits with 163-167 1st Avenue (Davean Holdings, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Davean Holdings snaps up East Village mixed-use buildings
    Davean Holdings snaps up East Village mixed-use buildings
    Landing's Bill Smith (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Short-term rental company lands $125M in funding
    Short-term rental company lands $125M in funding
    Equity Residential CEO Mark Parrell and 70 Greene Street in Jersey City (Equity Residential, LVC Interiors, Getty Images)
    Equity Residential’s Jersey City tenants allege floods, faulty elevators
    Equity Residential’s Jersey City tenants allege floods, faulty elevators
    Swig Equities president Kent Swig and 444 Madison Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and LoopNet)
    Kent Swig hit with rent suit for 444 Madison Avenue HQ
    Kent Swig hit with rent suit for 444 Madison Avenue HQ
    Argent Ventures' Andrew Penson (left), SL Green's Marc Holliday, 1601 Broadway (left) and 100 Church Street (Getty, SL Green, Google Maps)
    Big-ticket office refis power strong month for Manhattan loans
    Big-ticket office refis power strong month for Manhattan loans
    Commercial Real Estate, The Hamptons, Fire, Southampton, Rental Market
    Noyack homeowners issued violations following deadly fire
    Noyack homeowners issued violations following deadly fire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.