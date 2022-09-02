Open Menu

SoftBank’s losses on Compass were $540M as of August. The brokerage’s stock has fallen by a third since then

Japanese investor disclosed $1.08B investment was worth $543M on Aug. 5

Sep.September 02, 2022 10:30 AM
By Orion Jones | Research By Hiten Samtani
From left: Robert Reffkin, Masayoshi San, and Ori Allon (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)

From left: Robert Reffkin, Masayoshi San, and Ori Allon (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Masa Son’s SoftBank made what it hoped would be a transformative bet on residential brokerage through its investment in Compass. It’s a bet that has proven extraordinarily costly.

The Japanese investment giant’s Vision Fund disclosed on Aug. 5 that its stake in Compass, for which it pumped in $1.08 billion over three funding rounds, was worth just $543 million as of Aug. 5., wiping out about half its investment. And the current value is likely much lower: Compass shares have fallen 33 percent since then, hitting $2.82 as of market close Thursday, compared to $4.10 as of Aug. 5.

SoftBank co-led Compass’ $550 million Series E round in December 2017, which valued the brokerage at $2.2 billion, according to PitchBook. It also co-led Compass’ $400 million Series F round in December 2018 (at a $4.4 billion valuation) and its $500 million Series G round in November 2019 (at a $6.4 billion valuation).

“With disruptive technology and unique data advantages, Compass is well-positioned for future growth in a sector that represents trillions in transaction volume,” Justin Wilson, then a partner at the Vision Fund, said at the time of its first investment in Compass.

Read more

Compass went public on April Fool’s Day in 2021, selling 25 million shares at a price of $18 per share for a total raise of $450 million. After the IPO, the company was valued at just shy of $7 billion. Its opening day price was $20 a share, but it was all downhill from there – the company’s stock has dropped 86 percent since, and its current market cap is $1.21 billion.

The company disclosed losses of $289 million in the first six months of the year, and said it is looking to slash its costs by $320 million in a bid to become profitable. It has been conducting layoffs, including that of its chief technology officer, and put an end to its equity grant program for new agents.

The $100 billion Vision Fund, led by Rajeev Misra, lost a record $21.6 billion in the second quarter. Its other big missteps include WeWork, with the fund saying that a $3.5 billion investment in the co-working firm was worth just $458 million as of Aug. 5 (SoftBank’s overall investment in WeWork is far larger.)




