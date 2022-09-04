Open Menu

Imagine: John Lennon family home up for auction

Proto-Beatle rehearsed at Liverpool house

Sep.September 04, 2022
TRD Staff
John Lennon, 1 Blomfield Road in Liverpool, United Kingdom (Getty, Google Maps)

Imagine all the people living in John Lennon’s former family home.

The Liverpool property is up for grabs, headed to a virtual auction, the BBC reported. The three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road is being sold to the highest bidder by Omega Auctions.

Lennon’s mother, Julia, was the main inhabitant of the home, living there from 1950 until her accidental death in 1958. Other residents at the so-called “House of Sin” — dubbed by Lennon’s aunt — included Julia’s husband, John Dykins, and Lennon’s sisters, Julia Baird and Jacqueline Dykins.

Lennon visited the home often, but mostly lived at his aunt’s home on Menlove Avenue. Nevertheless, Lennon and future Beatles member Paul McCartney often rehearsed at the Lennon home with The Quarrymen, the group that spawned the Beatles.

“This house is well known to Beatles fans and anyone who has even a passing interest in how the world’s most famous musical group came to be,” auctioneer Paul Fairweather said to the BBC.

According to the auction site, Lennon last stepped foot in the home more than 50 years ago in 1970, when he brought his wife, Yoko Ono, for a visit. Lennon was shot and killed in New York 10 years later.

The semi-detached house is expected to fetch the equivalent of roughly $288,000 when the auction concludes on Sept. 26.

Fans of the Beatles have had several recent opportunities to scoop up the U.K. homes of their beloved musicians. Last year, George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool was also put up for auction. Harrison moved there in 1949 when he was six years old and lived in the home until 1962. It was bought for $200,000 in November by Ken Lambert, a Beatles fan from New Hampshire.

The Palm Beach estate formerly belonging to Lennon and Ono sold for $36 million in November 2020. It had been listed months earlier for $48 million. Former Bear Stearns executive John Sites and his wife Cindy were the sellers of the home, which Lennon and Ono purchased the same year he was killed for $725,000.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.