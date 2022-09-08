There’s been a jazzy addition to the New York City housing market.

The former Upper West Side home of Billie Holiday has been listed for $14 million.

While living in the home, Holiday released one of her most famous albums, “Lady in Satin,” in 1958. She lived in the brownstone until her death the next year at age 44.

The 20-foot wide townhouse is six levels and 6,300 square feet. Kelly Killoren Bensimon of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

The residence has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two powder rooms along with a curated backyard garden. It is steps from Central Park and the reservoir.

The townhouse has undergone some changes since Holiday resided there. It was purchased for $9.475 million in 2017 and underwent a renovation designed by architect Amie Sachs, formerly of Annabelle Selldorf Architects, with interior design by Fawn Galli.

The parlor floor features a kitchen that can be closed off with two pocket doors. A powder room and formal dining room are also on the floor.

The third floor is designed as a private primary suite. The bedroom features a fireplace along with a dressing room. The bathroom has a heated floor, deep soaking tub, dual sinks, spa shower and marble detailing. The library is designed with a gas fireplace and herringbone floor.

The fourth floor has two bedrooms. The first features a fireplace, en-suite bathroom and outdoor deck area. The second also has a fireplace and en-suite bathroom. Three more bedrooms are on the fifth floor.

Downstairs are a mud room, media room and open kitchen. A garden-floor bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The basement features a wine room, storage room, laundry room and half bathroom.