Open Menu

Former home of Billie Holiday hits market at $14M

Townhouse was bought for $9.5 million in 2017 and renovated

New York /
Sep.September 08, 2022 06:16 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Billie Holliday with 26 West 87th Street

Billie Holliday with 26 West 87th Street (Getty)

There’s been a jazzy addition to the New York City housing market.

The former Upper West Side home of Billie Holiday has been listed for $14 million.

While living in the home, Holiday released one of her most famous albums, “Lady in Satin,” in 1958. She lived in the brownstone until her death the next year at age 44.

The 20-foot wide townhouse is six levels and 6,300 square feet. Kelly Killoren Bensimon of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

The residence has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two powder rooms along with a curated backyard garden. It is steps from Central Park and the reservoir.

The townhouse has undergone some changes since Holiday resided there. It was purchased for $9.475 million in 2017 and underwent a renovation designed by architect Amie Sachs, formerly of Annabelle Selldorf Architects, with interior design by Fawn Galli.

Read more

The parlor floor features a kitchen that can be closed off with two pocket doors. A powder room and formal dining room are also on the floor.

The third floor is designed as a private primary suite. The bedroom features a fireplace along with a dressing room. The bathroom has a heated floor, deep soaking tub, dual sinks, spa shower and marble detailing. The library is designed with a gas fireplace and herringbone floor.

The fourth floor has two bedrooms. The first features a fireplace, en-suite bathroom and outdoor deck area. The second also has a fireplace and en-suite bathroom. Three more bedrooms are on the fifth floor.

Downstairs are a mud room, media room and open kitchen. A garden-floor bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The basement features a wine room, storage room, laundry room and half bathroom.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateManhattan Luxury MarketResidential Real Estatetownhouse marketupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    JLL NY investment sales chairman Bob Knakal with 737 Park Avenue
    Bob Knakal lists Park Avenue pad for $13M
    Bob Knakal lists Park Avenue pad for $13M
    Rising sea levels
    Climate change’s higher tides could threaten $34B of coastal real estate
    Climate change’s higher tides could threaten $34B of coastal real estate
    Robert Reffkin, Compass
    Taking stock of Compass acquisitions
    Taking stock of Compass acquisitions
    A photo illustration of 787 South Bedford Road in Bedford (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty Images)
    Bedford estate owners jockey for $65M
    Bedford estate owners jockey for $65M
    1 Prospect Park West #6G and 232 Dean Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn’s luxury market kicks back for Labor Day with 2022 low
    Brooklyn’s luxury market kicks back for Labor Day with 2022 low
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.