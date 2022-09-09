Open Menu

New development deals roar back to life in August

After an abysmal July, contract signings at the city’s new projects shot up

National /
Sep.September 09, 2022 03:30 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related's Stephen Ross and Sugar Hill Capital's Margaret Grossman with One Prospect Park West and The Cortland (Related Companies, LinkedIn, One Prospect Park West)

Related’s Stephen Ross and Sugar Hill Capital’s Margaret Grossman with One Prospect Park West and The Cortland (Related Companies, LinkedIn, One Prospect Park West)

The new development market has roared back to life since suffering its worst month of the year in July, according to a report from Marketproof.

New developments notched 259 signed contracts last month for apartments asking a combined $527 million. The median unit price fell 12 percent to $1.45 million, as outer-borough deals made up a bigger piece of the action.

All told, contract activity jumped 35 percent month-over-month and aggregate dollar volume increased 17 percent. Buildings completed in the past eight months performed particularly well as resale inventory remained low.

“The new development market is better than you think,” said Marketproof CEO Kael Goodman.

Read more

Manhattan’s builders landed 117 contracts for units asking $340.6 million. That’s a 33 percent increase in contract volume from August 2019. As activity surged, the median asking price dropped to $1.9 million, a 23 percent dip from the previous month.

The Cortland and 208 Delancey were the borough’s top two performers by volume, selling eight apartments apiece. Top contract honors went to The Cortland, developed by Related Companies and Mitsui Fudosan America, which pulled in the top two deals: a three-bedroom asking $17.5 million and a five-bedroom asking $16.6 million.

Brooklyn new developments stabilized after an abysmal July. The borough’s 110 contracts in August represented a 57 percent leap from the previous month and put it back on par with pre-pandemic levels for this time of year.

Median prices rose 28 percent to $1.26 million. One Prospect Park West, developed by Sugar Hill Capital Partners, scored Brooklyn’s top contract last month with a four-bedroom last asking $4.5 million. Regular top performer Olympia Dumbo nabbed the second-highest contract by asking price, while a unit at Extell Development’s Brooklyn Point commanded the highest price per square foot of the three.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo market manhattan salesDevelopmentRelated Companies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    From left: Rybak Development's Sergey Rybak and Appliances Connection's Elie Fouerti (Getty Images, Rybak Development, YouTube/Elie Fouerti, Google Maps)
    Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
    Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
    NYC mayor Eric Adams (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)
    This is the Eric Adams that real estate has been waiting for
    This is the Eric Adams that real estate has been waiting for
    Mayor Eric Adams with Bruckner Boulevard (Getty, NYC Department of Planning)
    Adams throws support behind controversial Bronx rezoning
    Adams throws support behind controversial Bronx rezoning
    Flaherty & Collins' Ryan Cronk with rendering of planned rental complex in Bridgeport (Flaherty & Collins)
    Indiana developer plans 420 apartments in Bridgeport
    Indiana developer plans 420 apartments in Bridgeport
    The development site at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma  and JLL's Christian Ulbrich (Getty)
    Ronkonkoma megadevelopment to drop arenas
    Ronkonkoma megadevelopment to drop arenas
    Rendering of The Ellinikon Project in Greece with Lamda Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou (The Ellinikon, Lamda Development, Getty)
    Greece is getting a giant mall
    Greece is getting a giant mall
    360 Huguenot, RXR's Scott Rechler and Hudson Meridian’s William Cote (RXR, Getty, Hudson Meridian)
    RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
    RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.