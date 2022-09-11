Open Menu

Melissa McCarthy makes a move to Little Italy

Actress, husband purchased penthouse in neighborhood

New York Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 11, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
185 Grand Street in Manhattan, NYC with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Google Maps, Getty)

185 Grand Street in Manhattan, NYC
with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Google Maps, Getty)

Chef Sookie St. James should feel right at home in Little Italy.

While the “Gilmore Girls” character is fictional, the actress who portrays her is not. Melissa McCarthy and her husband, fellow actor and producer Ben Falcone, purchased a penthouse unit in the neighborhood, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The price paid by the celebrities wasn’t clear. But the asking price for the condo was $7.3 million.

The unit is in the Grand Mulberry at 185 Grand Street. The new development features 20 units and was designed by famed architect Morris Adjmi. All but one unit in the building appears to have been sold, according to StreetEasy.

McCarthy and Falcone will snag a 2,400-square-foot apartment that includes three bedrooms, a wraparound terrace and an open-plan kitchen. The unit has a keyed elevator entry, white oak flooring and heated bathroom floors.

Amenities at the building include a doorman, bike storage and a landscaped roof terrace. It will also house the Italian American Museum.

Core’s Doron Zwickel held the listing. The property was developed by New Jersey-based Nexus Building Development Group.

The celebrity couple also owns a home in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, which they purchased for $3.5 million ten years ago.

In addition to starring in “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy is known for her roles in television shows such as “Samantha Who?” and “Mike and Molly.” She has also starred in several movies including “Bridesmaids” and “The Boss.” She recently made a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and is set to play Ursula in an upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Besides acting and producing, Falcone directed several films, mostly starring his wife. Those include “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party” and “Thunder Force.” The couple wed in 2005 and have two children.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLittle ItalyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    A photo illustration of R. Kelly and 1010 West George Street in Lakeview, Illinois (Getty Images, Redfin)
    R. Kelly’s former Chicago home sells after several price cuts
    R. Kelly’s former Chicago home sells after several price cuts
    Compass' Adrianna Nava (Getty, Compass)
    Hamptons listings gain, but inventory still scarce and sales brisk
    Hamptons listings gain, but inventory still scarce and sales brisk
    Residential Real Estate, Housing Market, Fannie Mae
    Sentiment sinks deeper as market sidelines buyers and sellers
    Sentiment sinks deeper as market sidelines buyers and sellers
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Mortgage rates hit 14-year high
    Mortgage rates hit 14-year high
    Gustavo Arnal (Bed Bath & Beyond, Getty)
    Exec’s Jenga building suicide doesn’t figure to hurt sales
    Exec’s Jenga building suicide doesn’t figure to hurt sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.