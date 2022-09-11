Chef Sookie St. James should feel right at home in Little Italy.

While the “Gilmore Girls” character is fictional, the actress who portrays her is not. Melissa McCarthy and her husband, fellow actor and producer Ben Falcone, purchased a penthouse unit in the neighborhood, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The price paid by the celebrities wasn’t clear. But the asking price for the condo was $7.3 million.

The unit is in the Grand Mulberry at 185 Grand Street. The new development features 20 units and was designed by famed architect Morris Adjmi. All but one unit in the building appears to have been sold, according to StreetEasy.

McCarthy and Falcone will snag a 2,400-square-foot apartment that includes three bedrooms, a wraparound terrace and an open-plan kitchen. The unit has a keyed elevator entry, white oak flooring and heated bathroom floors.

Amenities at the building include a doorman, bike storage and a landscaped roof terrace. It will also house the Italian American Museum.

Core’s Doron Zwickel held the listing. The property was developed by New Jersey-based Nexus Building Development Group.

The celebrity couple also owns a home in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, which they purchased for $3.5 million ten years ago.

In addition to starring in “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy is known for her roles in television shows such as “Samantha Who?” and “Mike and Molly.” She has also starred in several movies including “Bridesmaids” and “The Boss.” She recently made a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and is set to play Ursula in an upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Besides acting and producing, Falcone directed several films, mostly starring his wife. Those include “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party” and “Thunder Force.” The couple wed in 2005 and have two children.

— Holden Walter-Warner