Mariah Carey doesn’t want a lot this Christmas — just $6.5 million for her suburban Atlanta mansion.

The pop diva has put her 12,600-square-foot home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on the market for nearly $1 million more than she paid for it a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The colonial-style house has received some upgrades since the five-time Grammy Award winner bought it for $5.7 million last November, including a recording booth and a pink dressing room with a light-up mirror and salon chair. It was rented by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, before Carey moved in, Dirt reported.

Outside, the four-acre property includes a pool, tennis courts and an “entertainment pavilion.”

The nine-bedroom home was burglarized in late July while Carey was vacationing in the Hamptons, but listing agent Shanna Bradley of a local Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate told the Journal the break-in did not factor into her decision to sell.

Having purchased the home to be closer to her Atlanta-based band during the pandemic, the Long Island native is listing it as part of a move back to New York, Bradley said.

The affluent suburb has seen a spate of celebrity-home burglaries over the past year, according to local news reports. Other victims include “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Marlo Hampton and rapper Gunna.

The crimes do not appear to have suppressed home prices in the town, where the median listing was $695,000, in August, up 22 percent from the same time last year, according to Realtor.com.

— Cailley LaPara