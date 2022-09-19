Long live the Queen — or at least her real estate holdings.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, one of several royal residences spread throughout the United Kingdom.

But across the pond, the Queen left behind a property portfolio more befitting of American royalty: dozens of luxury residences dotting some of Manhattan’s most affluent neighborhoods.

The Real Deal found 24 such properties in city records, each owned by entities with some variation of “Her Majesty the Queen,” in their title. Most were bought in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

It’s not clear what all of these properties are used for, though many are likely residences for diplomats from various Commonwealth nations. A three-bedroom spread at Zeckendorf Development’s 50 United Nations Plaza, for example, which “the Queen” purchased for $7.9 million in 2015, is actually occupied by the head of New Zealand’s mission to the United Nations.

On the Upper West Side, entities under the name Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of Canada purchased three units at 107-113 West 89th Street in 1989 and 1990. Next door at 103 West 89th Street, a deed from 1998 lists “Her Majesty the Queen” as the buyer of a condo. Elsewhere on the Upper West Side, the crown owns a unit at the Lincoln Park at 211 West 71st Street, records show.

Across Central Park, similarly named ownership entities are tied to five units at Evans Towers at 171 East 84th Street, four at Le Chambord at 350 East 72nd Street and two more at the Wakefield at 525 East 80th Street.

Several properties owned by the crown are located in Midtown near the United Nations, including a unit at the Dag Hammarskjold Tower at 240 East 47th Street, three apartments at International Plaza at 303 East 43rd Street, two at 309-321 East 49th Street and one at the Horizon at 415 East 37th Street.

Beyond New York, the royal family controls more than $2 billion worth of real estate, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, including country estates, townhouses, city apartments and, of course, castles.