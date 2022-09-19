Open Menu

Trump Org sues scandal-plagued school once tied to Kris Jenner

Landlord asks court to boot controversial Trump Tower tenant after terminating its lease in July

New York /
Sep.September 19, 2022 02:00 PM
By Pat Ralph | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Kris Jenner, Donald Trump and the Trump Tower at 721–725 Fifth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and NYSCEF)

From left: Kris Jenner, Donald Trump and the Trump Tower at 721–725 Fifth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and NYSCEF)

It’s the mother of all reality-show plots.

The Trump Organization is taking its dispute with a business school once associated with Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner to court, asking a judge to boot it from its Trump Tower space and cough up $1 million in arrears.

Legacy Business School, whose lease at 725 Fifth Avenue was terminated in July, has refused to vacate its space and failed to make any payments since last December, according to a complaint filed by former President Donald Trump’s real estate company in New York County Supreme Court on Friday. Commercial Observer first reported the lawsuit.

Legacy signed a 20-year lease on the 19th floor of Trump Tower in 2010, according to court filings, and opened in 2016 with Jenner as its public face, according to the Daily Beast. The school reportedly charged about $105,000 in annual tuition, but sweetened the deal by offering its first 100 students the perk of dinner with the reality TV star, who chaired its board.

The school came under scrutiny when it was revealed that it was simply a rebranded outpost of the European School of Economics, a for-profit institution accused by the New York State Department of Education of advertising and awarding graduate degrees despite lacking the legal authority to award them.

Legacy has failed to pay more than $1 million in rent, licensing and management fees, interest, real estate taxes and security deposit charges for its 3,400-square-foot space, according to the complaint. About 47 percent of its debts can be attributed to unpaid rent.

The Trump Org notified Legacy in June that it was in default and asked it to pay the $811,000 it owed at the time, according to the lawsuit. The landlord is now asking the court to appoint a sheriff or New York City marshal to kick the school out of the building.

Jenner stepped down from her post at Legacy in the weeks after the Daily Beast reported the allegations, with a spokesperson telling the International Business Times she was “unable to commit the necessary time in support of the school.”

Legacy fell almost $200,000 behind on its rent at Trump Tower in 2020, The Washington Post reported. The school disclosed its debts when it sued its founder Alessandro Nomellini for allegedly defrauding it by taking extra shares of the business. A judge ordered Nomellini to leave Legacy in April.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDonald TrumpManhattanReal Estate Lawsuitstrump organizationtrump tower

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    A photo illustration of Adam Leitman Bailey (far left) and Miki Naftali (right) (Getty Images, Naftali Group, Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C.)
    Naftali tenant suffers blow in holdout battle
    Naftali tenant suffers blow in holdout battle
    Extell Development’s Gary Barnett, Princeton Real Estate Partner’s Robert Gans and Joseph Tabak with Scores New York (Yelp, Getty)
    Investor has till Christmas to pay $200M to Barnett, Tabak
    Investor has till Christmas to pay $200M to Barnett, Tabak
    Gary Barnett with 186-190 21st Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Gary Barnett retracts lawsuit after partners show receipts
    Gary Barnett retracts lawsuit after partners show receipts
    Supreme Court Justice Sabrina Kraus and HRI's Aaron Carr (Twitter, Facebook, Getty)
    Ruling could “open the floodgates” on apartment improvement fraud cases
    Ruling could “open the floodgates” on apartment improvement fraud cases
    Commercial Real Estate, Retail
    Bed Bath & Beyond washing hands of 56 locations
    Bed Bath & Beyond washing hands of 56 locations
    RIPCO Real Estate’s Gene Spiegelman and Peter Ripka, JLL’s Matthew Ogle and Erin Grace (RIPCONY, JLL, Getty)
    RIPCO, JLL take home REBNY’s retail deal of the year awards
    RIPCO, JLL take home REBNY’s retail deal of the year awards
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.