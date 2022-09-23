The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

A post-Covid frenzy for Manhattan homes may have given way to a summer slowdown, but buyers still managed to close on several eight-figure properties in the borough last month.

The 10 priciest residential closings recorded in Manhattan last month totaled more than a quarter of a billion dollars, with dealmakers closing sales at some of the city’s most rarefied condo towers, including Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower and the Zeckendorfs’ 520 Park Avenue.

But it was one of the newer projects along Midtown’s Billionaires’ Row that claimed the month’s priciest deal: the Aman New York Residences, a condo conversion by Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group atop the Crown Building at 730 Fifth Avenue.

A mystery buyer purchased unit 21A for $53.4 million, the third sponsor unit in the building to sell for at least $50 million since May.

Doronin partnered with developer Michael Shvo to purchase the building for $475 million in 2015, and has been redeveloping the bulk of its office space into luxury condos. Shvo later left the partnership, though he retains a small stake. Brookfield Property Partners owns the building’s retail floors below.

The second-priciest deal recorded last month was another sponsor unit. Gary Barnett’s Extell Development got $43.9 million for unit 115 at 217 West 57th Street, also known as Central Park Tower.

The 7,000-square-foot unit sold for significantly less than its initial asking price, continuing a trend of discounts at the luxury tower. Though the project’s most expensive unit — a penthouse that hit the market earlier this month with listing agent Ryan Serhant for an astounding $250 million — could help make up the difference.

The third and fourth priciest sales last month were both at Zeckendorf Development projects designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern. Unit 11D at 15 Central Park West, an off-market resale, went for $28 million, while a sponsor unit at 520 Park Avenue in Lenox Hill sold for $27 million.

Fifth on the list was a penthouse at Icon Realty Management’s Beckford Tower at 301 East 80th Street in Yorkville. The sponsor unit sold for $25.2 million, records show. Douglas Elliman’s Barbara Russo and Danielle Englebardt had the listing.

Another notable deal in the top 10 was at 100 11th Avenue in Chelsea, where actor Hugh Jackman paid $21.1 million for a penthouse. Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black had that listing.

Developers of the building, which is named after the architect who designed it, Jean Nouvel, are Alf Naman Real Estate Advisors and Cape Advisors.