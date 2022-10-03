Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower.

The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.

Murdoch bought the 57th-floor apartment at 23 East 22nd Street for almost $15 million in 2014.

A triplex penthouse is also up for grabs from Murdoch, located one floor above the smaller unit and asking $58 million. The triplex was built out to his specifications, while the unit below was used mainly for staff and guests.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was 46B at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street. It asked $14 million, down from $15.6 million in the original offering plan price.

With over 2,500 square feet, the unit has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with views of Central Park from the living room and dining area.

Overall, 14 contracts were signed last week in Manhattan, including six condos and eight co-ops. The units spent an average of 291 days on the market, with an average discount of 6 percent.

All told, the asking prices for the homes that went into contract last week totaled $115.7 million. The median asking price was $6.3 million.

The 14 contracts signed are two fewer than the previous week. Though not as low as some earlier weeks this summer, where contract totals were in the single digits, that lackluster total may be attributed to rising interest rates, the tumultuous stock market and the two-day Jewish holiday, which can create a lull.