Annie Leibovitz is snapping more than just photos in the West Village.

The famed portrait photographer bought a condo at 495 West Street last week for $6.5 million, records show.

Leibovitz paid about $500,000 below-ask for the 3,000-square-foot apartment, according to StreetEasy, which indicates the condo hit the market in 2019 asking $8.5 million and was relisted for $7 million in January of this year.

The full-floor unit comes with Hudson River views, heated floors and a wood-burning fireplace. A library and lounge can be reconfigured into second and third bedrooms, if desired, while the primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet.

The nine-unit, 11-story doorman building was developed by Cary Tamarkin’s Tamarkin Co. in 1998.

Leibovitz, known for her intimate celebrity portraits published in “Rolling Stone,” “Vanity Fair” and “Vogue,” among others, could not be reached for comment. She’s no stranger to the West Village, having sold a three-townhouse spread at the corner of Greenwich and West 11th streets for $28.5 million in 2014.

Luxury buyers have remained busy in Manhattan even as the broader residential market slows. Buyers signed contracts for 14 homes asking $4 million and above in the borough last week, two fewer than the week prior.

Overall sales have fallen dramatically. Last month, signed contracts were down 20 percent year-over-year for Manhattan co-ops, 31 percent for condos and 32 percent for one- to