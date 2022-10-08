Open Menu

Oscar De La Hoya goes for knockout near Las Vegas

Boxer and promoter buys spec home in Henderson

Oct.October 08, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Oscar de la Hoya and a rendering of the home (Getty, Blue Heron)

A boxing legend is rolling with the punches at a site near Las Vegas that will house his new home, snagging a ringside seat to the construction process.

Oscar de la Hoya purchased a spec home in Henderson, Nevada for $14.6 million, Dirt reported. The property is part of a luxury community Blue Heron is building in MacDonald Heights.

The modern home will have more than 10,000 square feet of livable space. The one-story home will contain five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an eight-car garage. There will also be two water features, one at the home’s entrance and one inside of the property.

Renderings showed a wine room, bar, office, gym, guest wing and media and entertainment room for the property. There will be a butler’s kitchen in addition to the main kitchen. The primary retreat will have a spa bath, private garden lanai and an outdoor shower.

The exterior will include a lap pool and spa, wet deck, fire lounges, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor living room with televisions.

The home is set to be completed next year. Corcoran Global Living partner Kristen Routh-Silberman held the listing.

De La Hoya’s purchase was more expensive than a home transaction further out west dating back 15 years. In 2007, De La Hoya paid $11.5 million for an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Pasadena, California.

The 49-year-old “Golden Boy” was a top-rated fighter during his boxing career, which lasted from 1992 to 2008. He went 39-6 during his career, including 30 victories by knockout. He also won a gold medal for the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002 and spends most of his time as a boxing promoter since his retirement. Last year, he also competed on “The Masked Singer.”

— Holden Walter-Warner




