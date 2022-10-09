Open Menu

Connecticut home of late composer Jim Steinman listed at $5.55M

Property includes his abstract furniture

National Weekend Edition
Oct.October 09, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Jim Steinman and 22 Ketcham Road in Connecticut (Getty, Bernadette Queenan)

It’s a total eclipse of the home.

The Ridgefield Connecticut home of producer, composer and lyricist Jim Steinman has hit the market, asking $5.555 million, which breaks down to $899 per square foot. The estate is selling not only the house but all of its contents to the next owner, including the very piano on which Steinman composed.

The writer behind Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and, of course, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” lived at 22 Ketcham Road for nearly 30 years until he passed away in 2021 at the age of 73.

The home is over 6,000 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It’s situated on 1.56 acres of land and was built in 1920. Inside, the furniture consists of eclectic relics, such as statues and paintings.

Steinman spent $6 million to renovate the home, according to the listing, and commissioned New England architect Rob Bramhall to execute his vision.

Laura Ancona of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

“The sum total of the individual components in this offering is believed to far exceed the starting price, but the intention is to honor Jim’s legacy by keeping his sanctuary intact,” the listing reads.

Following a pandemic boom, new signed contracts in Fairfield County have been on the decline. New signed contracts for single family homes were down 33 percent year over year in September, according to a report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. New listings also dropped 20 percent, likely a result of rising mortgage rates.

— Sasha Jones

