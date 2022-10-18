Bravo gave “Million Dollar Listing New York” the boot earlier this year, but a Douglas Elliman agent’s new side hustle will keep the city in the reality TV spotlight.

Erin Lichy is joining Season 14 of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City.” Franchise creator Andy Cohen announced at a “Watch What Happens Live” taping that the broker is one of seven new cast members starring in the reboot of the long-running show.

Lichy got her real estate license as a college student before beginning work with new development projects and getting a degree in sustainable development from NYU, according to her agent page.

After launching a fashion company, she came back to real estate with Elliman’s top-selling Eklund-Gomes team. She’s worked on projects such as Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo in Brooklyn.

“Few people are built for reality tv, but Erin is,” said Elliman’s Fredrik Eklund, who had a nine-season run on MDLNY, adding that he has “given her advice on her future within the Bravo universe.”

RHONY’s reboot comes after Cohen said the show was “at a crossroads” after a drop in ratings and a canceled Season 13 reunion.

Production is set to begin this fall and the show will premiere in 2023.