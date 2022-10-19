Open Menu

TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest areas for new building work

Multifamily projects dominated filings in the first half of the year, with Gowanus leading the way

New York /
Oct.October 19, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of JFA Architects' Joseph Frankl and 101 Fleet Place in Fort Greene (Getty, JFA Architects)

A photo illustration of JFA Architects’ Joseph Frankl and 101 Fleet Place in Fort Greene (Getty, JFA Architects)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Brooklyn developers reached for the sky in the first half of the year, with the borough accounting for seven of the city’s 10 busiest neighborhoods for new building filings.

Recently rezoned Gowanus topped the list by a wide margin, combining with neighboring Park Slope for five project filings spanning a total of 1.4 million square feet. Builders were drawn to gentrifying areas surrounding Prospect Park too, with Crown Heights, Fort Greene, Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Prospect Heights also making the top 10.

The Real Deal took a closer look at new building applications filed with the city’s Department of Buildings between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, analyzing initial filings only. Projects filed outside of that timeframe, regardless of whether they were active, were not counted in the tally, nor were any projects smaller than 500 square feet.

The results were broken down by Neighborhood Tabulation Areas — aggregations of Census tracts created by the Department of City Planning. The areas broadly correspond with neighborhoods, though some, like Park Slope and Gowanus, are combined, while others such as Astoria and Crown Heights are divided.

For a complete list of top neighborhoods, visit the TRD Pro dashboard here.

Park Slope and Gowanus overwhelmingly led the rankings as the only area to see over a million total square feet of new building filings. The biggest was at 175 Third Street, where Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding plans a 650,000-square-foot, 21-story building with 450 apartments and 138,000 square feet of commercial space.

Rosen’s RFR bought the site in 2018 from SL Green and Kushner Properties for $115 million. Rosen marketed the assemblage in 2019 for more than $200 million, but decided to build on the land instead. Douglass Alligood’s B.I.G. Architecture is the architect of record.

The second busiest area was Old Astoria, a northwestern subsection of the Queens neighborhood, where developers filed plans for 10 projects totaling 972,000 square feet.

The biggest was at 2-24 26th Avenue, where developer Yizchok Katz plans a six-story building with 137 residential units and a ground-floor art gallery. The application for the 136,000-square-foot project lists an estimated cost of $20.4 million. An entity called Astoria 2 LLC purchased the vacant development site in February for $7.4 million.

For a map view of current top neighborhoods, visit the TRD Pro dashboard here.

At third place was the only Bronx entry in the ranking, West Concourse and Mott Haven, which saw 955,000 square feet of projects across three new building applications.

The largest, at 120 East 144th Street, accounted for nearly half of the area’s output total at 400,000 square feet.

Developer Binyamin Beitel’s Beitel Group filed plans for a 13-story building with 470 residential units. Beitel bought the property from Tori Realty Group for $41.5 million in April. S. Wieder Architect is the architect of record.

At fourth on the list we return to Brooklyn, with Crown Heights North totaling 850,000 square feet across 10 new building filings, including at 953 Dean Street, where Solomon Schwimmer’s Twin Group Associates plans a 230-unit, 250,000-square-foot mixed-use building. Joseph Frankl of JFA Architects is listed as the architect of record.

Rounding out the top five was Fort Greene, Brooklyn, where developers filed plans for 800,000 square feet across four projects. JFA Architects was busy here too, as architect of record on a proposed 300,000-square-foot, 300-unit building.

The Jay Group paid $40 million to acquire the property from the Leser Group near the end of last year and took out a $130 million loan from G4 Capital Partners. More than $100 million of that financing will go toward construction, according to reports.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynDevelopmentPark SlopeRFR HoldingsTRD Pro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New York City mayor Eric Adams and 936 Lafayette Ave (Getty, Google Maps)
    Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
    Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
    ZD Jasper's Jasper Wu with 430-434 W 37th St and 439 W 36th St
    Queens developer touches down on the Far West Side
    Queens developer touches down on the Far West Side
    Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein, BedRock Real Estate Partners’ Tracey Appelbaum, City Council member Julie Won and a rendering of Innovation QNS (Getty, Innovation QNS, BedRock, NY City Council)
    New twist in $2B drama between Silverstein, City Council
    New twist in $2B drama between Silverstein, City Council
    SMA Equities’ Samy Mahfar with 280 East Houston Street (Samy Mahfar via Twitter, Google Maps)
    Samy Mahfar, investors buy 421a site on Houston Street for $37M
    Samy Mahfar, investors buy 421a site on Houston Street for $37M
    Related's Stephen Ross with One Lady Bird Lake and 901 South Congress (Related Companies)
    Inside Related’s growing company town in Austin
    Inside Related’s growing company town in Austin
    KPMG's Paul Knopp, Brookfield Properties’ Brian Kingston and 2 Manhattan West (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Linkedin, Brookfield Properties)
    TRD Pro: Manhattan’s 10 biggest office leases in August
    TRD Pro: Manhattan’s 10 biggest office leases in August
    Falcon Properties' Florencia Masri and 1030 Sixth Avenue (Falcon Properties, Google Maps, Getty)
    Owner seeks $75M for dev site near Amazon’s Midtown office
    Owner seeks $75M for dev site near Amazon’s Midtown office
    Frank Gehry in front of one of his designs last year in France (Getty images)
    Frank Gehry swims upstream on LA River megaproject
    Frank Gehry swims upstream on LA River megaproject
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.