Open Menu

Manhattan’s luxury market ticks up for second straight week

Signed contracts hit highest since May after three-week slump

New York /
Oct.October 24, 2022 11:45 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
150 East 78th Street (left) and 400 West 12 Street (Compass, Corcoran)

150 East 78th Street (left) and 400 West 12 Street (Compass, Corcoran)

The Manhattan luxury market found its mojo last week.

The high-dollar sector notched its second straight week of sales growth, with 30 homes going into contract, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on homes asking $4 million or more. The total marks the highest number since May 9, when 39 contracts were reported.

150 East 78th Street (Compass)

150 East 78th Street (Compass)

The most expensive property to enter contract was condo unit DPH 11B at 150 East 78th Street on the Upper East Side. The Robert A.M. Stern-designed unit was asking just under $17 million — an increase over the $16 million the building asked when it started marketing floor plans in January 2021.

The 3,800-square-foot duplex has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a library that can be used as a fifth bedroom. The library and living room open onto a 277-square-foot terrace.

The penthouse unit is the last apartment to sell in the building, a new 25-unit limestone development. Building amenities include a fitness center, squash court, rooftop terrace and children’s playroom.

Read more

The second most expensive home to enter contract was unit 14C at 400 West 12th Street, with an asking price of $16 million. The 3,200-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The living room and primary bedroom have Hudson River views.

400 West 12th Street (Corcoran)

400 West 12th Street (Corcoran)

The apartment was last purchased for $14.25 million in 2013. Amenities at the building, known as Superior Ink, include a fitness facility, children’s playroom, a concierge and a garage.

The second week of strong sales in Manhattan’s luxury market comes after a three-week slump.

Sales last week totaled more than $211 million, $13 million more than the report’s total from two weeks ago. The median asking price was just under $6 million and homes spent on average 394 days on the market. The average home sold at a 4 percent discount.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattanResidential Real EstateRob Stearns

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brandon and Mallory Bogard of the the Bogard New York Team and 219 Hudson Street (Bogard NY, Loopnet; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Serhant takes over sales at 219 Hudson Street
    Serhant takes over sales at 219 Hudson Street
    Arizona Coyotes' Andrew Barroway and the roughly 32-acre property on Philadelphia's Main Line (Herb Engelsberg, Getty)
    He built a $35M dream house — and sold it for chump change
    He built a $35M dream house — and sold it for chump change
    Residential Real Estate, South Florida Real Estate, Florida, Home Sales, Home Prices
    Investors eye Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
    Investors eye Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
    A photo illustration of Department of City Planning senior counsel John Mangin (Getty, Pinterest/Aaron Sitosta)
    City lays out options to grow housing inventory
    City lays out options to grow housing inventory
    Optimum Asset Management's Rodolfo Misitano and 222 East Broadway (Optimum Asset Management, Getty, 222 East Broadway)
    Troubled LES condo project finally opens luxury resi sales
    Troubled LES condo project finally opens luxury resi sales
    Anais O'Connor, Michael Kahns, Robin Bermudez (The Home Team)
    Compass nabs Hudson Valley team from Berkshire Hathaway
    Compass nabs Hudson Valley team from Berkshire Hathaway
    From left: Kusher Companies' Laurent Morali, Charles Kushner; Veris Residential's Mahbod Nia (Getty Images, Veris Residential)
    Kushner Companies makes unsolicited bid for Veris
    Kushner Companies makes unsolicited bid for Veris
    From left: Save Sag Harbor's Barbara Roberts and Hilary Loomis (Getty, Save Sag Harbor)
    “I almost want to cry:” Sag Harbor affordable housing plan under fire
    “I almost want to cry:” Sag Harbor affordable housing plan under fire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.