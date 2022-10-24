The Manhattan luxury market found its mojo last week.

The high-dollar sector notched its second straight week of sales growth, with 30 homes going into contract, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on homes asking $4 million or more. The total marks the highest number since May 9, when 39 contracts were reported.

The most expensive property to enter contract was condo unit DPH 11B at 150 East 78th Street on the Upper East Side. The Robert A.M. Stern-designed unit was asking just under $17 million — an increase over the $16 million the building asked when it started marketing floor plans in January 2021.

The 3,800-square-foot duplex has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a library that can be used as a fifth bedroom. The library and living room open onto a 277-square-foot terrace.

The penthouse unit is the last apartment to sell in the building, a new 25-unit limestone development. Building amenities include a fitness center, squash court, rooftop terrace and children’s playroom.

The second most expensive home to enter contract was unit 14C at 400 West 12th Street, with an asking price of $16 million. The 3,200-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The living room and primary bedroom have Hudson River views.

The apartment was last purchased for $14.25 million in 2013. Amenities at the building, known as Superior Ink, include a fitness facility, children’s playroom, a concierge and a garage.

The second week of strong sales in Manhattan’s luxury market comes after a three-week slump.

Sales last week totaled more than $211 million, $13 million more than the report’s total from two weeks ago. The median asking price was just under $6 million and homes spent on average 394 days on the market. The average home sold at a 4 percent discount.