Open Menu

Opendoor posts nearly $1B loss

Company execs say it's operating with “urgency” and “discipline”

National /
Nov.November 03, 2022 06:03 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Opendoor has become a poster child for a housing market slowdown.

The San Francisco-based iBuyer reported a net loss of $928 million in the third quarter — more than 17 times what it lost in the second quarter, the company said Thursday in an earnings release.

Most of that loss was attributed to a $573 million writedown in home values, the firm said in a letter to shareholders, describing the adjustment as a “conservative forward view.”

The firm is operating under the assumptions that “current trends” of home prices dipping “will continue and potentially worsen,” Daniel Morillo said on a Thursday earnings call.

Opendoor anticipated a slowdown, but transactions have halted and prices have dropped “much faster and sharper,” than its forecast, the firm wrote in its shareholder letter.

Opendoor reported revenues of $3.4 billion — up almost 50 percent from the third quarter of last year, but nowhere near the $4.2 billion in revenues the firm reported last quarter.

Opendoor’s home purchases have also drastically slowed, with the company buying about 8,400 homes in the third quarter, compared to more than 14,000 the prior period. In the fourth quarter, the firm is expecting to sell more homes than it buys, Wheeler said.

Over the last few months, Opendoor has been scrambling to save cash, most recently disclosing it would lay off about 18 percent of its workforce, or about 550 people. On the Thursday earnings call, CEO Eric Wu called the cuts “necessary” for the firm’s long-term health, with CFO Carrie Wheeler calling its cost cuts “aggressive.”

Read more

“We do not feel capital constrained,” Wheeler said on the call. But the firm’s losses are creeping up on the firm’s balance sheet: Opendoor had about $1.5 billion in cash in the third quarter.

It was revealed in September that Opendoor was selling homes at a loss, due to rising mortgage rates and uncertainty around the economy.

Opendoor has stuck to iBuying — using technology to buy and sell homes — over the last two years, while others have exited the market altogether. Zillow announced last November it would no longer buy and sell homes, citing market volatility and a flawed algorithm. Since then, the company partnered with Opendoor to allow sellers on the platform to request an offer from Opendoor to purchase their home.

Home sales aren’t expected to pick up anytime soon — the Fed raised rates by a further 0.75 percent on Wednesday and mortgage rates have already surpassed 7 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingearningsHousing MarketiBuyingopendoorProptech

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eliot Spitzer with 985 Fifth Avenue (Getty)
    Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
    Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
    Opendoor's Eric Wu (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images, Opendoor)
    Opendoor slashes 18% of staff
    Opendoor slashes 18% of staff
    A photo illustration of Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Getty, Redfin)
    Why Redfin’s CEO thinks home prices are correcting faster this time
    Why Redfin’s CEO thinks home prices are correcting faster this time
    Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)
    Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well
    Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well
    Vornado’s Steve Roth and Michael Franco (Getty, Vornado)
    Office stocks are “stupid cheap,” Vornado’s Roth says
    Office stocks are “stupid cheap,” Vornado’s Roth says
    Sam Yen of JPMorgan Chase (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    JPMorgan wants you to rip up your rent checks
    JPMorgan wants you to rip up your rent checks
    From left: 25 Water Street, MSD Capital's Michael Dell, MetroLoft's Nathan Berman and GFP Real Estate's Jeff Gural (Getty, Google Maps)
    GFP, Metroloft seek to convert 25 Water Street to 1,200 rentals
    GFP, Metroloft seek to convert 25 Water Street to 1,200 rentals
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and CFO Kalani Reelitz 
    Compass taps Cushman exec as CFO
    Compass taps Cushman exec as CFO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.