A rural cabin outside of Nashville, once Willie Nelson’s “Hideaway”, is on the road again so to speak, hitting the market for $2.5 million.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom log cabin was built by hand on 155 acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Taste of Country reported. The property also includes a barn.

Nashville, where the country singer launched his career in the 1960s, is a 30-minute drive away.

Matt Lawson and Ross Welch of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing for the home at 3108 Greer Road.

There’s a lot of history packed in that cabin.

While Nelson was away in 1970, it caught fire, prompting the country singer to race home to save a pound of marijuana and his favorite guitar, Trigger, the outlet reported. He was living at The Hideaway when he got into a shootout with his daughter’s abusive husband Steve. The firefight inspired the song “Shotgun Willie,” which he also wrote on Trigger.

The story goes that after Nelson smacked around his son-in-law, Steve drove to The Hideaway and shot at Willie, hitting the barn door instead.

The asking price is not chump change, but it does not come close to the $50 million that a Nashville mansion was listed for when it hit the market in May. The property, listed by billionaire businessman Dr. Tom Frist Jr., sits on 50 acres in Nashville’s Belle Meade neighborhood.

— Kate Hinsche