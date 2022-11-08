The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Third-quarter numbers are in, and Compass and Corcoran rule Brooklyn — at least across the borough’s 10 hottest neighborhoods.

Despite a slowdown in overall volume, Brooklyn’s top 10 neighborhoods for home sales still saw buyers spend $1.8 billion across 1,300 recorded transactions for the quarter.

When breaking down the five priciest sales recorded in each of those top 10 neighborhoods, Compass led the way with 12 transactions totaling $41.9 million. Corcoran followed closely with eight transactions totaling $40 million. Brown Harris Stevens was third, with five sales worth $34.7 million, and Douglas Elliman rounded out the borough’s power players with three sales worth $21.7 million.

To rank Kings County’s top neighborhoods for third-quarter home sales, The Real Deal analyzed all transactions involving residential properties recorded in the city register between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Click the corresponding buttons on the chart below to toggle between each of the 10 neighborhoods. Each tab lists the five most expensive sales recorded in each.

1. Park Slope | $414 million | 238 transactions

The top Brooklyn neighborhood by sales volume was Park Slope, with $414 million recorded across 238 deals.

The top sale transaction was for a townhouse at 17 Prospect Park West, which sold for $11.7 million. The 6,200-square-foot townhouse, formerly owned by actress Jennifer Connelly, has seven bedrooms and a corner living room that peers over Prospect Park.

Architect Montrose W. Morris designed the property, which was built in 1899. The townhouse last sold in 2015 for $12.4 million, records show.

2. Brooklyn Heights | $207.8 million | 104 transactions

Second place went to Brooklyn Heights, which accounted for $207.8 million across 104 transactions.

The top sale was 88 Remsen Street, a landmarked townhouse that spans 8,200 square feet across four stories.

Nancy Giddins of Brown Harris Stevens brokered the deal for $18.3 million, a large bump from 2008, when it last sold for $10.8 million.

3. Carroll Gardens | $164.3 million | 63 transactions

Third was Carroll Gardens, with 63 sales totaling $164.3 million.

Leslie J. Garfield’s Ravi Kantha, Matthew Lesser, Cameron LeCates and Tori Landon brokered the top deal at 226 Degraw Street, which went for $9.6 million. The five-story townhouse spans 6,200 square feet across five bedrooms.

The property was last sold in 2018 for $3.7 million.

4. Crown Heights | $164.1 million | 154 transactions

Next up, Crown Heights saw 154 transactions totaling $164.1 million for the quarter.

According to Redfin’s market insights, prices in the neighborhood were down 2.8 percent in September compared to last year, with the median sale price coming in just under a million dollars at $955,000.

The top deal occurred at 983 Bergen Street for a modest $2.9 million. Corcoran’s Daniel Cohen sold the gut-renovated brownstone, which has four bedrooms across three stories.

The townhouse features a primary suite balcony and is located near the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and the Brooklyn Museum.

5. Gravesend | $155.9 million | 152 transactions

Rounding out the top five neighborhoods was Gravesend, with $155.9 million across 152 transactions.

Billionaire developer Jeff Sutton made the biggest splash when he purchased 2088 East 3rd Street from the Chera family, the retail landlords behind Crown Acquisitions.

Sutton’s $14 million purchase was one of the highest prices paid for a Gravesend home in nearly two decades.

6. Bedford-Stuyvesant | $155.1 million | 114 transactions

Just outside of the top five by a narrow margin was Bedford-Stuyvesant, with 114 transactions totaling $155.1 million.

According to Redfin market insights, prices in the neighborhood were up nearly eight percent in September compared to last year. The median price was $1.2 million.

Douglas Elliman came in with a top sale, with Iris Dauber-Elbaz brokering a $4.9 million transaction at 114 Monroe Street.

The townhouse spans 4,200 square feet and has seven bedrooms. Built in 1899, it last sold in 2016 for just $1.2 million.

7. Clinton Hill | $145.5 million | 104 transactions

At seventh was Clinton Hill with $145.5 million in sales volume across 104 transactions.

Douglas Elliman once again took the spotlight in this neighborhood, with agents Doug Bowen and Zia O'Hara brokering the top deal at 144 St. James Place for $5.2 million, slightly under its asking price of $5.3 million.

The brick, Italian-style townhouse was built in the 1860s, spans 4,400 square feet and has five bedrooms. It includes grand features like an original pier mirror, a marble fireplace and a deck that overlooks a private garden and patio.

It last sold in 2018 for $2.7 million.

8. Stuyvesant Heights | $142.4 million | 104 transactions

The eighth-ranked neighborhood was Stuyvesant Heights, just missing the seventh spot with $142.4 million volume across 104 transactions — the same amount of deals as Clinton Hill.

The top sale was at 631 Macon Street for $2.9 million, where the listing brokerage was a team effort by Compass’ Hudson Advisory Team.

Another turn-of-the-century townhouse built in 1899, the property has nine rooms and extra-long depth totaling 61 feet.

9. Bay Ridge | $140.2 million | 159 transactions

Second-to-last in the top 10 was Bay Ridge, with 159 transactions totaling $140.2 million for the third quarter.

Compass went back-to-back with the top sale, this time at 8375 Shore Road with agent Athena Salavantis brokering a deal for $3.4 million.

Bay Ridge had one of the most impressive year-over-year changes in price. According to Redfin’s insights, the neighborhood experienced a 30 percent increase in median sale price for September compared to last year, reaching $795,000.

The home at 8375 Shore Road spans 2,300 square feet on a 7,200-square-foot lot. It last sold in 2008 for $2.3 million, according to property records.

10. Downtown Brooklyn | $131.9 million | 105 transactions

Last but not least, Downtown Brooklyn saw 105 transactions totaling $131.9 million.

The largest sale was a sponsor condo unit at 11 Hoyt Street for $5 million. Corcoran represented developer Tishman Speyer.

The penthouse is situated on the building’s top floor, overlooking much of brownstone Brooklyn. It spans 2,400 square feet and has three bedrooms.