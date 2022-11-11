The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating.

FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City.

Zabar listed the apartment at the beginning of June for $3.4 million, then cut the price to $3.2 million only two weeks later. A contract was signed for the property in September. Ben-Harosh bagged up Zabar’s unit last week.

Features of the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit include a fully renovated and open chef’s kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace and a Juliette balcony overlooking Lafayette and Bond streets, according to the listing. There’s an in-unit washer and dryer.

Next to the kitchen is a space that can be utilized as a breakfast nook, dining room or home office. The bedroom has a large customized closet and the bedroom includes a deep soaking tub.

The building dates back to 1898. The condominium has 10 units across four floors. Residents have access to a common roof deck.

Ben-Harosh and Zabar could not be reached for comment. Compass’ Ian Slater represented Zabar in the transaction.

Ben-Harosh founded FlatRate Moving in 1991, establishing the city’s first all-inclusive, flat-rate pricing. The company has since expanded nationally and internationally, serving more than 200,000 customers.

Earlier this year, Ben-Harosh filed a permit application to construct a 62,000-square-foot logistics center in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to PincusCo.

Zabar doesn’t appear to live in New York City anymore. She runs an eponymous, vintage clothing boutique in Los Angeles. Slater told The Real Deal that Zabar had been renting the NoHo apartment for a while before putting it on the market.