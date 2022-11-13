Mansion donated to charity by MacKenzie Scott sells for $37M

A Beverly Hills mansion, which had been recently donated to charity by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, sold last week for $37 million, Mansion Global reported.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on 2 acres, is one of two properties worth a total $55 million that Scott donated to the seller, Los Angeles nonprofit California Community Foundation, over the summer.

Music producer Mike Caren, who has worked with notable artists such as Beyonce and Kanye West, was the buyer.

The luxe home, which was never listed on the market, has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a movie theater, swimming pool, a tennis court and parking for at least 12 cars, Dirt reported.

Ninety percent of the proceeds of the sale will go to CCF’s affordable housing grant making, with the other 10 percent will be used to support the foundation’s immigrant integration program.

Scott and her now ex-husband Jeff Bezos bought the mansion in 2007 for $24.5 million. Scott – who is worth an estimated $38 billion, according to CNBC – obtained sole ownership of the property following the couple’s divorced in 2019.

The other Beverly Hills home Scott donated to the group has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and is estimated to be worth about $17 million.

She has pledged to donate at least half of her fortune to charity and has given away about $12 billion to more than 1,200 groups since 2019.

