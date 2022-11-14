Ivana Trump’s longtime UES townhouse listed for $26M

Ivana Trump’s estate is ready to part with the late socialite’s longtime home months after her death.

Ivana’s estate has listed her former five-story, 20-foot-wide townhouse in Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $26.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Ivana purchased the home at 10 East 64th Street for $2.5 million in 1992, shortly after she divorced Donald Trump.

The home with the limestone facade is where many of the Trump children spent their teenage years and was where Ivana was found dead in July at 73 years old. Proceeds from a sale will go towards her three children, Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr.

Ivana transformed the property, which formerly housed a dentist’s office and stood vacant for a dozen years, into one of the prized possessions of her real estate portfolio.

The 8,700-square-foot townhouse located between Fifth and Madison avenues features many of the hallmarks of Ivana’s opulent style. The entrance has red carpets, pink marble lashings, a crystal chandelier and a statue. Upper floors are reached by either a curved marble staircase or a birdcage elevator.

The second floor has multiple formal entertaining areas, a pleated gold fabric ceiling and a living room featuring red and green upholstering. The floor also has a dining room covered in gold fabric and a white grand piano.

The third floor library is covered in leopard print, among other animal-inspired motifs. The primary bedroom has a gold-embossed fireplace, an en-suite bathroom that’s almost entirely pink with accents of gold and a massive closet.

Behind the home is a south-facing garden and a terrace, where her youngest son Eric told the Journal Ivana read the morning newspaper.

Furniture is not included in the listing, but could be negotiated. The home has five bedrooms, but could be adapted to include more. It has two galley-style kitchens instead of one full-sized kitchen, but a buyer could likely build a bigger kitchen on the garden level.

The Modlin Group’s Adam Modlin and Douglas Elliman’s Roger Erickson share the listing.

Ivana worked as vice president of interior design at the Trump Organization, playing a key role in the development of the Plaza Hotel. For other projects, she served as a press magnet, generating coverage of Donald’s moves in and around the city.

