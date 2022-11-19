Open Menu

Deshaun Watson buys $5.4M mansion outside Cleveland

Quarterback lays down roots in Hunting Valley

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 19, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Deshaun Watson with newly purchased mansion in Hunting Valley (Getty, Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan/ The Young Team)

Deshaun Watson with newly purchased mansion in Hunting Valley (Getty, Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan/ The Young Team)

The Cleveland Browns scandal-ridden quarterback Deshawn Watson, who was acquired from Houston Texans in a March trade, has laid down roots in Ohio.

The 27-year-old bought a mansion in Hunting Valley, an eastern suburb of Greater Cleveland, for $5.4 million, Crain’s reports.

The 17,000-square-foot home — which was built in 2006 and revamped in 2021 — has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a fitness center, cigar and tasting room and a 12-seat theater. The nearly 6-acre property also has a fishing pond, pool, tennis court, a carriage house and six-car garage.

Majestic Steel CEO Todd Leebow was the seller. He purchased the property in 2017 for $4.7 million. The property was reportedly listed for $6.9 million.

Nicole Ward — the mother of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward — of Chestnut Realty represented Watson, while Leebow was represented by David Ayers of the Young Team at Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan in Pepper Pike. The deal was completed on Oct. 31, but did not become public until last week.

“I was surprised, actually, that that’s the house he chose, only because of the privacy factor,” Adam Kaufman, an agent at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pepper Pike, told Crain’s. “It’s got a shared driveway. It’s visible from the road. It certainly is not the most private house in the world.”
After he was traded to the Browns from Houston, Watson signed a record five-year deal worth $230 million, including a $45 million signing bonus, all of which was guaranteed, a rarity for NFL contracts.

Watson is in the midst of an 11-game suspension after having been accused by at least two-dozen women of sexual misconduct and assault during massage sessions. He was also fined a record $5 million by the NFL and ordered to undergo counseling.

He recently returned to practice this week, according to The Athletic, and he’s eligible to play for the 3-6 Browns on Dec. 4 against his former team, the Texans.

He’s not the only high-profile athlete to purchase a luxe home near the city where he plays. L.A. Laker Russell Westbrook recently bought a $37 million mansion in Los Angeles’ exclusive Brentwood section. The home is reportedly across the street from teammate Lebron James.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    celebritymansion sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sotheby’s International Realty's Becky Gray with 4019 Hunts Point Rd (Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
    Hunts Point mansion lists for $43M
    Hunts Point mansion lists for $43M
    Mark Cuban with Mustang Texas (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mark Cuban’s Jurassic Park is extinct
    Mark Cuban’s Jurassic Park is extinct
    Boris Becker (Getty)
    Tennis great Boris Becker jailed for failing to disclose valuable real estate
    Tennis great Boris Becker jailed for failing to disclose valuable real estate
    Chappelle helps kill “half-baked” Ohio affordable housing project
    Chappelle helps kill “half-baked” Ohio affordable housing project
    Chappelle helps kill “half-baked” Ohio affordable housing project
    From left: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, LeBron James, Demi Lovato, Elsa Hosk (Getty)
    Think you know celebrity real estate?
    Think you know celebrity real estate?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.