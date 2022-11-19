The Cleveland Browns scandal-ridden quarterback Deshawn Watson, who was acquired from Houston Texans in a March trade, has laid down roots in Ohio.

The 27-year-old bought a mansion in Hunting Valley, an eastern suburb of Greater Cleveland, for $5.4 million, Crain’s reports.

The 17,000-square-foot home — which was built in 2006 and revamped in 2021 — has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a fitness center, cigar and tasting room and a 12-seat theater. The nearly 6-acre property also has a fishing pond, pool, tennis court, a carriage house and six-car garage.

Majestic Steel CEO Todd Leebow was the seller. He purchased the property in 2017 for $4.7 million. The property was reportedly listed for $6.9 million.

Nicole Ward — the mother of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward — of Chestnut Realty represented Watson, while Leebow was represented by David Ayers of the Young Team at Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan in Pepper Pike. The deal was completed on Oct. 31, but did not become public until last week.

“I was surprised, actually, that that’s the house he chose, only because of the privacy factor,” Adam Kaufman, an agent at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pepper Pike, told Crain’s. “It’s got a shared driveway. It’s visible from the road. It certainly is not the most private house in the world.”

After he was traded to the Browns from Houston, Watson signed a record five-year deal worth $230 million, including a $45 million signing bonus, all of which was guaranteed, a rarity for NFL contracts.

Watson is in the midst of an 11-game suspension after having been accused by at least two-dozen women of sexual misconduct and assault during massage sessions. He was also fined a record $5 million by the NFL and ordered to undergo counseling.

He recently returned to practice this week, according to The Athletic, and he’s eligible to play for the 3-6 Browns on Dec. 4 against his former team, the Texans.

He’s not the only high-profile athlete to purchase a luxe home near the city where he plays. L.A. Laker Russell Westbrook recently bought a $37 million mansion in Los Angeles’ exclusive Brentwood section. The home is reportedly across the street from teammate Lebron James.

— Ted Glanzer