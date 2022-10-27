Open Menu

Russell Westbrook buys Petra Ecclestone’s Brentwood manse

Lakers star takes address across the street from teammate LeBron James

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 27, 2022 12:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Russell Westbrook with 565 N. Tigertail Rd
Russell Westbrook with 565 N. Tigertail Rd (Getty, Redfin)

While there’s talk in the air of the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook, the star point guard has put his feet on firm ground with the purchase of a $37 million mansion in Los Angeles’ exclusive Brentwood section.

The house, named Vita Nova or “new life,” is located at 565 North Tigertail Road, TRD has learned. News of the sale was first reported Oct. 26 by Sports Illustrated website The Spun. The story was based on a Twitter post from sports business analyst Darren Rovell, which has since been deleted.

Westbrook bought a home across the street from teammate LeBron James.

Rovell wrote that the NBA star purchased the home from Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone. She bought the home in 2019 for $23 million. The same year, Ecclestone made a big splash by selling the French chateau-like estate Spelling Manor in Holmby Hills for $120 million. Spelling Manor is currently on the market for $165 million.

Ecclestone’s husband is Hilton & Hyland agent Sam Palmer, who also confirmed a sale on his Instagram account. On Oct. 26, Palmer wrote that he worked with listing agents David Kramer and Barry Watts, also of Hilton & Hyland, to sell the mansion in an off-market deal.

Palmer and Ecclestone decamped from Brentwood to make their permanent residence in London, according to Palmer’s post. The post has since been taken down.

Meanwhile, the buyer Westbrook recently listed his mansion at 400 North Bristol Avenue near Brentwood with an asking price of about $30 million. The house is located about a two-minute drive away from his new mansion.

Palmer’s post did not mention who represented the buyer. Reportedly it was Compass agent Morgan Trent, a former cornerback for the NFL Cincinnati Bengals.

Vita Nova is based on a half-acre and features a 13,500-square-foot mansion with eight beds and 11.5 baths. A gate and tall hedges hide the house from the street.

The grounds include quarters for staff and several glass-walled offices and a professional grade laundry service. Ecclestone and Palmer also gave their mansion its own identity with a distinctive Vita Nova logo and products used in the home such as Vita Nova towels, candles and a fragrance with coconut and lavender aroma, according to a New York Times story last year.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrentwoodCelebrity Real EstateCompassHilton Hyland

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fashion moguls Jens and Emma Grede; Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres; 32316 Pacific Coast Highway (Google Maps, Getty)
    Malibu home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres sells for $45M
    Malibu home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres sells for $45M
    William McMorrow with 28034 Sea Lane Drive
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Sugar Ray Leonard and 1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo, Getty)
    Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
    Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
    Nick Segal and Drew Fenton (Hilton & Hyland, Nick Segal)
    Drew Fenton’s startup takes steps toward launch
    Drew Fenton’s startup takes steps toward launch
    Cher and 25142 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Douglas Friedman, Getty)
    Cher lists Italian-style Malibu estate for $85M
    Cher lists Italian-style Malibu estate for $85M
    Hilton & Hyland's David Kramer, Vista 4 LLC's Todd De Mann and 74 S. Beverly Park in Beverly Hills (Zillow, David Kramer Group)
    Vacant lot in neighborhood of mansions lists for $24M
    Vacant lot in neighborhood of mansions lists for $24M
    Adam Sandler with 15415 Albright Street
    Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house
    Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house
    Rapper The Game and Comedian Kevin Hart (Getty)
    Utility chokes off flow to water-guzzling celebrity mansions
    Utility chokes off flow to water-guzzling celebrity mansions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.