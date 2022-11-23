Open Menu

Justice Department investigating RealPage

Proptech company is suspected of facilitating collusion among landlords

National /
Nov.November 23, 2022 03:29 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Attorney General Merrick Garland and RealPage CEO Dana Jones (Getty, The United States Department of Justice, RealPage)

Attorney General Merrick Garland and RealPage CEO Dana Jones (Getty, United States Department of Justice, RealPage)

Class-action lawsuits are not the only problem facing RealPage: The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the proptech company.

The agency’s Antitrust Division launched a probe into the Texas-based firm, ProPublica reported. It is looking into whether the company’s rent-setting software is facilitating collusion among apartment landlords.

Congressional leaders pushed for an investigation following a ProPublica report last month raised suspicions that the software is pushing rents above competitive levels and enabling landlords to coordinate pricing, which would violate federal antitrust laws.

Read more

RealPage did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time RealPage has drawn scrutiny from the Justice Department. In 2017, the company merged with rival Lease Rent Options, greatly expanding RealPage’s customer reach. The agency flagged the $300 million merger as potentially anticompetitive, but the Trump appointees in charge didn’t challenge the merger in court.

Private litigation was triggered, however, by the ProPublica report on RealPage’s YieldStar software. The story suggested the software could inflate apartment rents and suppress competition by telling landlords what their fellow owners are charging. The platform analyzes data gathered from clients, including confidential information on competitors’ rents, to recommend rent for an available unit.

Landlords can reject the software’s suggestions, but rarely do. RealPage employees said as many as 90 percent of recommendations are accepted; the company previously took credit for the platform’s role in driving apartment rents up by 14.5 percent.

Shortly after ProPublica’s bombshell, RealPage and several property management firms were served with a class-action lawsuit accusing them of forming a “cartel” to artificially inflate apartment prices above competitive levels.

Last month, a University of Washington student filed a separate class-action lawsuit accusing RealPage of colluding with student housing providers to inflate rent. Prominent multifamily landlords named in the lawsuit include Greystar and Cushman & Wakefield.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    department of justiceProptechRealPageRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Hudson Valley Property's Richard Lanzarone, Attorney General Letitia James, Belkind Burden Goldman’s Matthew Brett, and Kingston Mayor Steve Noble (Kingston, Belkind Burden Goldman, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Kingston rent stabilization blocked, possibly for good
    Kingston rent stabilization blocked, possibly for good
    Ribbon’s Shaival Shah (Facebook, Getty)
    Homebuying startup Ribbon lays off 85% of staff
    Homebuying startup Ribbon lays off 85% of staff
    Equity Apartments' Sam Zell and 155 Washington St Ste A in Jersey City (Equity Apartments, Getty)
    Sam Zell’s hard lesson about Jersey City rent control
    Sam Zell’s hard lesson about Jersey City rent control
    JLL Income's Allan Swaringen
    JLL really wants to be a single-family megalandlord
    JLL really wants to be a single-family megalandlord
    From left: Peter Hungerford, Shai Segev, and Michelle Haruvi (Getty, LinkedIn, Zillow)
    She wanted a piece of the Haruvi empire. She got an eviction notice instead
    She wanted a piece of the Haruvi empire. She got an eviction notice instead
    NYC renters going solo
    More NYC renters going solo: report
    More NYC renters going solo: report
    Haven Realty Capital's Sudha Reddy, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Bella View in Atlanta, GA (Getty, Haven Realty Capital, JPMorgan Chase)
    JPMorgan aims to acquire $1B in single-family rentals
    JPMorgan aims to acquire $1B in single-family rentals
    For the Many’s Brahvan Ranga (For the Many, Getty)
    Kingston tenants score New York’s first rent rollback
    Kingston tenants score New York’s first rent rollback
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.