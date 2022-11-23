

























One of New York City’s busiest multifamily players, Slate Property Group, invited industry professionals to an early round of holiday cheer last week at Casa Cipriani in Lower Manhattan.

Attendees mingled about the waterfront setting to catch up over white wine, rum-and-cokes and canapés, while Slate’s David Schwartz held court among a rotating cast of courtiers delighted to pass a back-slapping moment with the slick- and silver-haired principal.

Outfitted in a blue blazer, translucent eyeglasses and a couple days’ worth of stubble, Schwartz kept the evening simple, offering no speech or toast, and greeted familiar faces including Leonard Steinberg of Compass, Bob Knakal of JLL, David Ash of Walker & Dunlop, Signature Bank’s head of commercial lending Joe Fingerman and Adam Altman of KABR Group.

Younger members of the industry were found along the perimeter of the room, perhaps eyeing center-of-the-room conversations with aspiration. Some were brand new, others had found comfortable footing, while at least one regretted not entering the business earlier in life.

The Ciprianis made good on their reputation for hospitality, with servers in all the right places and an effective mix of self-serve tables and hors d’oeuvre trays.

Accidentally sent to 110 South Street, rather than 10 South Street, this reporter asked for directions to the party at the nearby Mr. C Seaport hotel, another Cipriani-branded property.

“Ah, Casa Cipriani,” said the worker, giving a wink. “It’s a very nice place.”