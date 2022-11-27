Open Menu

Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M

Former Disney president bought the property from Jon Bon Jovi six months ago for $22M

Nov.November 27, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz and 155 West 11th Street (Getty Images, Compass Real Estate, iStock)

 

Less than six months after purchasing a Manhattan condo for $22 million, former Disney President Michael Ovitz is looking to let it go for a $3 million profit.

Ovitz, who co-founded Creative Artists Agency in 1975 before leaving to work under chairman Michael Eisner at Disney in the mid 1990s, is looking to sell for $25 million his 4,000-square-foot condo at 155 West 11th Street in The Greenwich Lane in the West Village, Global Mansion reports.

Raphael De Niro – the son of actor Robert De Niro and actress Diahnne Abbott – and Maggie Marshall of the De Niro Team of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.

Ovitz bought the condo, which has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, in June in an all-cash transaction from rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi purchased the unit in 2017 for $19 million.

The condo, which is accessed via a private elevator, has hardwood flooring and exterior walls in every room that are floor-to-ceiling glass providing views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River.

It features an eat-in kitchen with custom walnut cabinets, a vented washer/dryer in the service entrance and a quiet balcony between the kitchen and the 40-foot-long living room.

The primary suite occupies an entire wing, featuring a walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a free-standing tub and heated floors. Two other bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, with another room that can serve as an office/bedroom/media room.

The Greenwich Lane is a five-building complex composed of 193 condos and five townhouses. The property has a full fitness level managed by La Palestra that has a pool, hot tub yoga, weights, golf simulator, training and treatment rooms.

It also features a lounge, dining room with guest chef’s kitchen, 21-seat screening room, children’s playroom and bike and private storage.

And while Ovitz is best known for his work in the entertainment industry, he also plays the part of commercial landlord. He is a co-owner of an office building at 9830 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, along with another former CAA executive, Robert Goldman.

— Ted Glanzer




