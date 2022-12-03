The 480-acre ranch that is home to the fictional town of the 1992 Clint Eastwood western “Unforgiven” has been listed for $19.2 million.

The property, called The Ranch at Fisher Creek in Alberta, Canada, also includes a main lodge, guest cabins, an indoor equestrian arena and a lake with a boathouse, Forbes reports.

Chris Burns and Greg Carros of Engel & Völkers are the listing agents.

The big attraction is the western town known as Big Whiskey — composed of a saloon, blacksmith shop, sheriff’s office with two jail cells, and a bank, among other things — that served as a backdrop for the critically acclaimed film that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Every building on the set, including a church and mercantile that were added by the owners, is fully functional.

The 12,400-square-foot main lodge has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, seven fireplaces and a large dining room. Connected to the main lodge are six guest cabins, divided into 17 suites, which can be used for guests or can be rented out.

The property, located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and about an hour’s drive from Calgary, also includes a helipad and an 11-acre lake with a waterfall and private boathouse.

“Unforgiven,” a deconstruction of Western tropes that Eastwood helped create, was a massive box office hit, earning nearly $160 million on a budget of less than $15 million. Eastwood, who starred in the film along with Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman, received the Academy Award for best director.

The ranch isn’t the only property from a classic film to hit the market recently. The famous “Goonies” house in Astoria, Ore., hit the market for $1.65 million, while the Cleveland, Ohio, home from “A Christmas Story,” also was recently listed without an asking price.

— Ted Glanzer