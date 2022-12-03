Open Menu

“Unforgiven” ranch listed for $19.2M

Sprawling 480-acre property includes fictitious town of Big Whiskey from the Clint Eastwood film

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 03, 2022 05:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clint Eastwood and The Ranch at Fisher Creek (Getty, Engel & Völkers Vancouver/Sona Visual)

Clint Eastwood and The Ranch at Fisher Creek (Getty, Engel & Völkers Vancouver/Sona Visual)

The 480-acre ranch that is home to the fictional town of the 1992 Clint Eastwood western “Unforgiven” has been listed for $19.2 million.

The property, called The Ranch at Fisher Creek in Alberta, Canada, also includes a main lodge, guest cabins, an indoor equestrian arena and a lake with a boathouse, Forbes reports.

Chris Burns and Greg Carros of Engel & Völkers are the listing agents.

The big attraction is the western town known as Big Whiskey — composed of a saloon, blacksmith shop, sheriff’s office with two jail cells, and a bank, among other things — that served as a backdrop for the critically acclaimed film that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Every building on the set, including a church and mercantile that were added by the owners, is fully functional.

The 12,400-square-foot main lodge has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, seven fireplaces and a large dining room. Connected to the main lodge are six guest cabins, divided into 17 suites, which can be used for guests or can be rented out.

The property, located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and about an hour’s drive from Calgary, also includes a helipad and an 11-acre lake with a waterfall and private boathouse.

“Unforgiven,” a deconstruction of Western tropes that Eastwood helped create, was a massive box office hit, earning nearly $160 million on a budget of less than $15 million. Eastwood, who starred in the film along with Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman, received the Academy Award for best director.

The ranch isn’t the only property from a classic film to hit the market recently. The famous “Goonies” house in Astoria, Ore., hit the market for $1.65 million, while the Cleveland, Ohio, home from “A Christmas Story,” also was recently listed without an asking price.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    canadaCelebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Ricky Stenhouse with 355 Pelham Lane (Getty, Corcoran HM Properties)
    The NASCAR effect: How racers turned Lake Norman into trophy home heaven
    The NASCAR effect: How racers turned Lake Norman into trophy home heaven
    From left: Fannie Mae's Hugh Frater and Freddie Mac's Michael DeVito
    Government to back home loans over $1M
    Government to back home loans over $1M
    (Getty/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    TRD Pro: 7% mortgage rates are not so bad
    TRD Pro: 7% mortgage rates are not so bad
    Case-Shiller, Home Prices, Housing Market, Residential Real Estate
    US home prices lose more momentum
    US home prices lose more momentum
    56 Middagh Street and 50 Bridge Park Drive #20B (Streeteasy, Quay Tower BK, Getty)
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse, Quay Tower score borough’s biggest contracts
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse, Quay Tower score borough’s biggest contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.